Crime Shooting of Kimber Mills

Limeade

Limeade

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Dec 5, 2008
Messages
1,306
Reaction score
1,085

A guy gets into an argument at an outdoor party. Former national guard but recently discharged. Stray bullet kills a bystander. I'm not certain but I think she instructed to have her organs donated on her deathbed.

What is it in this world? Did he have PTSD or other trauma form military service? Are we not doing enough for our veterans or guardsmen? Do we need more integration and services for returning to civilian life?
 
Sounds like it has nothing to do with his service more like he was fucked in the head long before he joined.
 
Last edited:
Limeade said:
What is it in this world? Did he have PTSD or other trauma form military service? Are we not doing enough for our veterans or guardsmen? Do we need more integration and services for returning to civilian life?
Click to expand...
We lose on average 20 veterans a day to suicide. 7,300 a year. Some never deployed to Iraq or Afghanistan.
 
Sounds like an idiot had a weapon that could accidentally kill someone several feet away.

That's something he needed not to have access to.

RIP young lady, and thanks to her for saving others even as she needlessly died thanks to firearms.
 
Mental health problems doesn't excuse shooting 3 people and killing an 18 year old innocent angel that everyone seemed to love.
 
Limeade said:
What is it in this world? Did he have PTSD or other trauma form military service? Are we not doing enough for our veterans or guardsmen? Do we need more integration and services for returning to civilian life?
Click to expand...
He was a 27 year old dude creeping around a teenager party, he was probably trying to rape one of the girls and it sounded like he was making very creepy comments and wouldn't leave the girl alone. Then her friends decided to jump the guy because he wouldn't leave, so he started shooting at everyone.

No PTSD, he was probably an incel who thought that girl was a bitch for not "accepting a nice guy" like him, and instead of leaving he decided to stay around until it turned violent.
 
Limeade said:

A guy gets into an argument at an outdoor party. Former national guard but recently discharged. Stray bullet kills a bystander. I'm not certain but I think she instructed to have her organs donated on her deathbed.

What is it in this world? Did he have PTSD or other trauma form military service? Are we not doing enough for our veterans or guardsmen? Do we need more integration and services for returning to civilian life?
Click to expand...
- First Blood and Punisher are about it. Does veterans in other contries face the same thing like US?
 
italiamusica said:
He was a 27 year old dude creeping around a teenager party, he was probably trying to rape one of the girls and it sounded like he was making very creepy comments and wouldn't leave the girl alone. Then her friends decided to jump the guy because he wouldn't leave, so he started shooting at everyone.

No PTSD, he was probably an incel who thought that girl was a bitch for not "accepting a nice guy" like him, and instead of leaving he decided to stay around until it turned violent.
Click to expand...
- Sad how much our lifes look like parts from a comic-book, the highlighted part happened in Batman Venom, were a former military says a girl should serve the needs of a man
 
italiamusica said:
He was a 27 year old dude creeping around a teenager party, he was probably trying to rape one of the girls and it sounded like he was making very creepy comments and wouldn't leave the girl alone. Then her friends decided to jump the guy because he wouldn't leave, so he started shooting at everyone.

No PTSD, he was probably an incel who thought that girl was a bitch for not "accepting a nice guy" like him, and instead of leaving he decided to stay around until it turned violent.
Click to expand...
I heard about the fight but not the creeping. I will be following the trial for updates.
 
Update

This makes it more complicated.

McCay said. “Me and my buddy found him and started fighting him. I grabbed him, had him on the ground, and my buddy pulled me off. That’s when he pulled his gun out and started shooting.”
 
I don't know if you're aware or not, but most of the psycho guys you grew up around in elementary school and high school went on to careers in policing or the military. Could be argued this is a plus on the military front (you need people like this when shit hits the fan) but a little riskier on the public servant side as a policeman.

Either way, combining these aggressive tendency personalities with these types of power mechanisms without proper training and continued evaluation is a recipe for disaster. Throw in some legit PTSD and a lot of generally experimental head medicine....having 400 million guns floating around at your disposal isn't helping either.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,126
Messages
58,024,995
Members
175,911
Latest member
mudslide

Share this page

Back
Top