Limeade
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Dec 5, 2008
- Messages
- 1,306
- Reaction score
- 1,085
https://www.wvtm13.com/article/kiber-mills-murder-suspect-whitehead-shooting-pinson-alabama-bonfire/69124732
A guy gets into an argument at an outdoor party. Former national guard but recently discharged. Stray bullet kills a bystander. I'm not certain but I think she instructed to have her organs donated on her deathbed.
What is it in this world? Did he have PTSD or other trauma form military service? Are we not doing enough for our veterans or guardsmen? Do we need more integration and services for returning to civilian life?