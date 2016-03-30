Shootboxing S-Cup 2016 any news?

andyjeezy

andyjeezy

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Apr 14, 2011
Messages
2,905
Reaction score
43
I love the Shootboxing S-Cup every 2 years and usually get pretty pumped up for it. I'm just curious if any one has a date or info for that matter? They changed it up last tournament to 65 KG where it used to be 70 KG. I like the blend of Shootboxers, Kickboxers, Muay Thai and MMA fighters giving a very mixed martial art experience you really dont see anymore.
 
I find it a bit hard to get into shoot boxing because I always just think the best kickboxers, nak muays or MMAists would all destroy the guys who fight in shoot boxing at their own rules. It would be ridiculously cool if they could actually get the best guys in the world though. Imagine if the 8 man tournament was McGregor, Aldo, Edgar, Yodwicha, Kaew, Adamchuk, Jomthong, and Glunder.
 
Saenchai should do this. He'd be good at it. Just chuck dudes around.
 
Cocakillbana said:
Saenchai should do this. He'd be good at it. Just chuck dudes around.
Click to expand...
their scoring writers for a throw is very funky. It is basically only judo throws that would score an in or if you get a really hard slam they ref might call a shoot point but it is kind of bullshit what counts and what doesnt. Im pretty sure if the ref doesnt call a shoot point, which is scored the same as a knockdown with automatic 10-9 to the guy who excited the technique, they don't score. When kem fought souwer he won the striking exchanges and put souwer on his ass more but because the ref called one of andy's a shoot point he won
 
I think Saenchai's stocky body type, good balance and clinch skills would stop a half assed grappler from scoring an ippon on him. I think he would beat all the 65kg guys.
 
I just hope the lineup this year is good and no fuckery like the last tournament. My educated guess would be 65 KG tournament with Shootboxing new poster boy Hiroaki Suzuki along with the Thai fighter that just beat him and Zakaria Zouggari. I would like to see an American fighter and also a Chinese Sanda fighter as well.
 
If they are going to do annother 65kg tournament this time,i hope they dont bring an prime passed career ended thai represent like Pornsanae or Bovy,would be interesting bring a really good name on the kickboxing-muay thai scene(western or not) from thailand.

I think they dont have more too much interest on do 70kg tournament,Souwer the shootboxing name is going to retire on KB rules on after his fight against Khamal and 70kg in japan is not interesting anymore

lower classes are the big deal on everything at japanese kickboxing-shootboxing now.
 
Here is some news about the 2016 S-Cup, the fights will be November 11th and it looks like this year will be the same as 2 years ago with the 65KG instead of the 70KG they used to put on.

Shootboxing S-Cup 2016 Participants so far:
-Hiroaki Suzuki
-Zakaria Zouggari
-Masaya
-Tappuron Haddes(Name translated from Google. Thai guy who beat Suzuki earlier this year)
-Charles Krazy Horse Bennet(Rumored)
-TBA
-TBA
-TBA

-Andy Souwer vs TBA MMA
-Rena vs TBA MMA
 
I saw the trailer on youtube. It looked pretty awesome. I'm always down to see Rena suplex some chicks.
 
Haha, they really want to put Krazy Horse back in his place. Shootboxing going down if he wins the whole thing.

<6>
 
andyjeezy said:
-Andy Souwer vs TBA MMA
-Rena vs TBA MMA
Click to expand...

Wait, are they in MMA rule contests or are they facing TBA mixed martial artists under shootboxing rules. I know Murata had a MMA bout at one of the shows earlier this year.
 
kingcillo24 said:
Wait, are they in MMA rule contests or are they facing TBA mixed martial artists under shootboxing rules. I know Murata had a MMA bout at one of the shows earlier this year.
Click to expand...
To Be Announced...
 
Apologies for the necrobump, but is the S-Cup still a thing?

Wikipedia only has the winners up to 2018 I think. Did it continue during/after covid?
 
Mick Dojang said:
Apologies for the necrobump, but is the S-Cup still a thing?

Wikipedia only has the winners up to 2018 I think. Did it continue during/after covid?
Click to expand...
Based on what I could find, the last bonafide S Cup was the 2018 event. They held a women's S cup tournament in 2019, as well as a Young Caesars Cup (I presume that was for the youth or maybe young pros). Ever since then, they have been prioritizing the promotion/league based format that most companies use now.
 
Monte Moku said:
Based on what I could find, the last bonafide S Cup was the 2018 event. They held a women's S cup tournament in 2019, as well as a Young Caesars Cup (I presume that was for the youth or maybe young pros). Ever since then, they have been prioritizing the promotion/league based format that most companies use now.
Click to expand...
That's a shame, having a cup format is something unique in the modern landscape imo.

At least they've still got the 80s leggings aesthetic
 
Mick Dojang said:
That's a shame, having a cup format is something unique in the modern landscape imo.

At least they've still got the 80s leggings aesthetic
Click to expand...
I agree. I find rankings tend to reward a point-based style more and can lead to fights with excessive stalling, where a tournament encourages competitors to finish fights faster and not take too much damage in the process. The result is usually a sort of tactical aggression (or complete reckless aggression for some lol), really high paced fights with lots of finishes and technical finesse -- IMO it's the most important element of the K-1 era that has not been reproduced since it passed. I think the talent we have today is comparable to then (not for HWs, but definitely for the others), but even when they try to combine the tournament format with the league-ish based format within the same company, it just doesn't gel and lacks the excitement of the past because you will always be wondering how it would have went had someone/other people from a different promotion been able to enter.

I personally wish there was a K-1-like tournament for each of the major weight classes every two years that any fighter could enter, regardless of promotion or any of that. Do the whole shebang that K-1 did with the regional qualifiers, and lead it all up to a big finale where the finals are held on one big amazing card. A boy can dream.
 
Monte Moku said:
I agree. I find rankings tend to reward a point-based style more and can lead to fights with excessive stalling, where a tournament encourages competitors to finish fights faster and not take too much damage in the process. The result is usually a sort of tactical aggression (or complete reckless aggression for some lol), really high paced fights with lots of finishes and technical finesse -- IMO it's the most important element of the K-1 era that has not been reproduced since it passed. I think the talent we have today is comparable to then (not for HWs, but definitely for the others), but even when they try to combine the tournament format with the league-ish based format within the same company, it just doesn't gel and lacks the excitement of the past because you will always be wondering how it would have went had someone/other people from a different promotion been able to enter.

I personally wish there was a K-1-like tournament for each of the major weight classes every two years that any fighter could enter, regardless of promotion or any of that. Do the whole shebang that K-1 did with the regional qualifiers, and lead it all up to a big finale where the finals are held on one big amazing card. A boy can dream.
Click to expand...
I think that's going to be a reality in the near future.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Training Muay Thai in Thailand (starting in Phuket) for 2 Months
Replies
5
Views
746
Icanseeu
I

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,438
Messages
55,491,132
Members
174,789
Latest member
Jahmaltheknight

Share this page

Back
Top