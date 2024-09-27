Shoot your shot: Moicono vs St-Denis/Allen vs Imanov

who wins on saturday

  • Ranato Moicono

  • Benoit St-Denis

  • Brendan Allen

  • Nasourdine Imanov

I got both Money Moicono and Brendan Allen by soobamission victory
 
Didn't I just see this thread!? What happened <{1-10}> ??!?!?!?
Anyway...
s-l400.jpg

Moicono and Imanov <Wink2>
 
Luthien said:
Didn't I just see this thread!? What happened <{1-10}> ??!?!?!?
Anyway...
s-l400.jpg

Moicono and Imanov <Wink2>
I messed up the poll so i just deleted and started over then still fucked up Moicono's name. It's Renato not Ranato but it's not allowing me to edit it. I'm sure the grammar Nazis will nail me to the cross for that one. <lmao>
 
Ngl this is gonna be a tough one for money to win, unless BSD's chin is cracked from Porier
 
BEATDOWNS said:
I messed up the poll so i just deleted and started over then still fucked up Moicono's name. It's Renato not Ranato but it's not allowing m to edit it. I'm sure the grammar Nazis will nail me to the cross for that one. <lmao>
It's over for ye buddeh
 
HHJ said:
Ngl this is gonna be a tough one for money to win, unless BSD's chin is cracked from Porier
Benoit Staph-Denis will just cry staph again. These fighters can't just take the L anymore. Looking at you O'MaLLey.
 
BEATDOWNS said:
I messed up the poll so i just deleted and started over then still fucked up Moicono's name. It's Renato not Ranato but it's not allowing me to edit it. I'm sure the grammar Nazis will nail me to the cross for that one. <lmao>
Are you drunk?
 
