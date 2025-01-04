Shoop Shooper of the Year 2024 Nominees

Arqueto

Arqueto

'luminous beings are we, not this crude matter'
@Steel
Joined
Dec 17, 2015
Messages
26,120
Reaction score
90,216
Hey guys, just wanted to tag you all to ask you to post your favourite shoop you made this year for the second post in the OP of the SOTY 2024 thread, which is coming on the 6th.

I only need one shoop to get everything going, and then please post your favourite stuff you made in the voting thread on the 6th of January when it goes up.

@SenorFranko
@Reach4theSky
@Myrddin Wild
@Otto!
@Wreckless
@Van Daz
@fprado
@BEATDOWNS
@oski
@Tronald Dump
@AleYeah
@Sweater of AV
@Pequeño Corey
@Cowboy Kurt Angle
@Buff
@Soggust
@Davidjacksonjones
@AmonTobin
@Get To Da Choppa
 
