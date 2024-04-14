What's the origin of Poatan's celebration there? I skipped the pre-fight buildup.
I’m pretty sure adesanya did that pose with some social media influencer.What's the origin of Poatan's celebration there? I skipped the pre-fight buildup.
What's the origin of Poatan's celebration there? I skipped the pre-fight buildup.
One of Izzy's friends did it, so he decided to mock it lol.What's the origin of Poatan's celebration there? I skipped the pre-fight buildup.
Not only a generational combat sport talent, but a generational haterOne of Izzy's friends did it, so he decided to mock it lol.