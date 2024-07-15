I've just been catching up on the fights from UFC on ESPN 59 and as with every other Ponzibbio fight, I was mesmerised by his Cauliflower ears.They are the best in the business as far as I'm concerned and I think it's about time they got the Sherdog Shoop treatment.This could possibly be the worst idea for a shoop thread but as a wise man once said "You miss 100% of the shoops you don't take"I've added a few bonus templates from the fight night as well.Here we go