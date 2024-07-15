SenorFranko
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Nov 26, 2015
- Messages
- 6,904
- Reaction score
- 29,756
I've just been catching up on the fights from UFC on ESPN 59 and as with every other Ponzibbio fight, I was mesmerised by his Cauliflower ears.
They are the best in the business as far as I'm concerned and I think it's about time they got the Sherdog Shoop treatment.
This could possibly be the worst idea for a shoop thread but as a wise man once said "You miss 100% of the shoops you don't take"
I've added a few bonus templates from the fight night as well.
Here we go
They are the best in the business as far as I'm concerned and I think it's about time they got the Sherdog Shoop treatment.
This could possibly be the worst idea for a shoop thread but as a wise man once said "You miss 100% of the shoops you don't take"
I've added a few bonus templates from the fight night as well.
Here we go