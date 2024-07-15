Shoop Shoop dat Ponzinibbio

SenorFranko

SenorFranko

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Nov 26, 2015
Messages
6,904
Reaction score
29,756
I've just been catching up on the fights from UFC on ESPN 59 and as with every other Ponzibbio fight, I was mesmerised by his Cauliflower ears.

They are the best in the business as far as I'm concerned and I think it's about time they got the Sherdog Shoop treatment.
This could possibly be the worst idea for a shoop thread but as a wise man once said "You miss 100% of the shoops you don't take"

I've added a few bonus templates from the fight night as well.

Picsart_24-07-15_21-39-51-959.jpg


Picsart_24-07-15_21-37-35-744.png
Picsart_24-07-15_20-33-29-830.png
Picsart_24-07-15_21-41-39-913.jpg
Picsart_24-07-15_20-40-50-255.jpg
Picsart_24-07-15_21-44-12-582.jpg

Here we go

Picsart_24-07-15_20-32-30-967.jpg
 
The dober one reminds me of playing doom when you're close to dead and the doom guys portrait has him looking just butchered
 
 
LYhoxPc.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Arqueto
Shoop The Bigwaverider Shoopamania Classic V2 Sign Up and Trash Talking Thread!
7 8 9
Replies
171
Views
6K
Arqueto
Arqueto

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,877
Messages
55,861,953
Members
174,969
Latest member
MisfitsBR

Share this page

Back
Top