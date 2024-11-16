  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Shoop Shoop Dat Cheeky Mike Tyson

SenorFranko

SenorFranko

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Nov 26, 2015
Messages
7,161
Reaction score
32,098
Seeing as we are all fight fans here I'm sure every single one of you watched the real main event of the weekend.
The legendary Mike Tyson at 58 years old took on YouTube boxing punk Jake Paul in what everyone is calling fight of the century.

Apart from the non stop action the whole world is talking about this cheeky picture of Iron Mike. This seems like the perfect opportunity to give the man himself the Sherdog Shoop treatment.

YaTZH2R.png




Picsart_24-11-16_08-05-25-496.jpg
 
bd0db1b5fe2cf233439a0758c5b12186.gif
 
