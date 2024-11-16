SenorFranko
Seeing as we are all fight fans here I'm sure every single one of you watched the real main event of the weekend.
The legendary Mike Tyson at 58 years old took on YouTube boxing punk Jake Paul in what everyone is calling fight of the century.
Apart from the non stop action the whole world is talking about this cheeky picture of Iron Mike. This seems like the perfect opportunity to give the man himself the Sherdog Shoop treatment.
