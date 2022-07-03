Arqueto
'luminous beings are we, not this crude matter'
We lost the greatest shooper of all time my fellow sherbro's. It's our duty and our honour to give him the greatest send-off we possibly can by honouring our fallen brother Michael @bigwaverider Simmons and shooping him.
Mike's family has gone above and beyond for us to make this happen and have given us permission to use Mike's image. They have spent days communicating with me and @Myrddin Wild and sending us images that we can use for this thread. So let's keep it classy his family will be watching this and the last thing I want to do is let them down in any way.
Please keep it about the art and I know everyone would like to contribute but let's keep these first few pages for shoops. Let's bring our A-game here my fellow shoopers this is @bigwaverider we're talking about here don't just spam shoops for the sake of it. Let's make them all count and mean something.
I've remade bigwaveriders original Mir bone break AV so if anyone wants to use it please download it. We did something similar for Mike when his father passed away and most of Sherdog was wearing his Papa Mir AV to support our brother during that difficult time. Let's do that again and show our love for Mike by rocking his legendary AV but now we get to see the man himself in it.
I'm going to add Mike's images into a spoiler as well as some of his Mir images that he used so you guys can use both. Let's get shooping!!! and make this the biggest and best shoop thread we have ever seen.
Young Mike
Edit: it may take a while for the first page to load as it's going to be gif heavy so be patient and make sure to check out everyone's art.
