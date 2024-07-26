Shookologists .... get in here we need to investigate this

After careful review, with my renowned expertise in this field, I will have to say that Leon is shook. He is still showing the residual effects of Belal pointing a gun to his head after the Friday weigh ins. He is still clearly showing signs of anger and frustration and that is a sign of fear from within.

Belal TKO rd 3
 
I think Leon's aggressiveness before the fight could work against him. Hope he is grounded by now the anger is only extra weight that he carries. It could hinder him in what I believe could be a long night. Belal not going anywhere unless he gets caught.

Any explanation for the animosity? Been out the loop and quite busy this summer.
 
I was leaning Belal, but upon learning he can't wrestle tomorrow I think I'm going firmly with Leon.
 
Kinda hoping Belal wins. The aggressiveness is almost always off putting. The headshot at the presser was sick along with the no flinch.

Not sure why Edwards is so pissed seems out of character. The talk of moving up in weight for a title and added pressure he's put upon himself is a recipe for disaster. Hope he's grounded all this could exhaust him. Belal seems to be quite the troll as of late. May the best man win.
 
