Shookologists .... get in here we need to investigate this

Kinda hoping Belal wins. The aggressiveness is almost always off putting. The headshot at the presser was sick along with the no flinch.



Not sure why Edwards is so pissed seems out of character. The talk of moving up in weight for a title and added pressure he's put upon himself is a recipe for disaster. Hope he's grounded all this could exhaust him. Belal seems to be quite the troll as of late. May the best man win.