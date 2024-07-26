Shookologists .... get in here we need to investigate this

AldoStillGoat
Who was more shook? Who do you think wins tomorrow? Accredited Shookologists only.
Who is bernard?Bernard’s body backed away calmly under its own power. Clearly shook and ready for his dreams to be over with
Neither guy looks shook, in my professional opinion.
My credentials are impeccable.We will need to have a board review of your license sir.
Any explanation for the animosity? Been out the loop and quite busy this summer.
They are going to punch each other in the face for five rounds.
Where the fuck did you study Shookiology, in Sudan or some shit?Neither guy looks shook, in my professional opinion.
They haven't sparred or trained together? Postponement? This is quite the build up.