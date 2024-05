This has to be a horrible trip down memory lane for Shogun. They stacked this card with his most embarrassing moments one after another.



Pillow-fisted Paul Craig made Shogun tap to strikes.



Ilhor Potieria, who is a regional level fighter, finished Shogun in the 1st Round and then danced over his corpse.



Anthony Smith brutally KO'ed Shogun and made it look like a finishing sequence from a video game.