Shogun rua is lhw goat without any asterisk?

He's definitely up there in terms of accomplishments
But head to head I think DC beats him
 
If we can just choose our goats/division.
I choose Tito as my goat.
 
goat is being used too loosely in mma, no other sports have different names pop up in threads daily claiming goats

there should technically only be 1 goat, with 2-3 potential candidates for contention. that's what make the phrase "greatest of all time" special

having so many fighters claim goats only make the sport look amateur
 
OLD RED said:
DCs overall career is better than Shoguns but Shoguns LHW career is better than DCs LHW career.
Click to expand...

Yeah, but the OP reads: "Was there anyone better than prime shogun?"

Which I took as "better in a fight between the two" - not as in "had the better carreer at LHW".
 
AdamWarlock said:
goat is being used too loosely in mma, no other sports have different names pop up in threads daily claiming goats

there should technically only be 1 goat, with 2-3 potential candidates for contention. that's what make the phrase "greatest of all time" special

having so many fighters claim goats only make the sport look amateur
Click to expand...

Well, MMA has weight classes, which i.e. football or soccer doesn't. So obviously there are gonna be more potential GOAT's in MMA.
 
I thought Shogun was the GOAT LHW before Jones showed up. I'm assuming we're saying Jones does not count, even though he did beat Shogun's ass pretty badly, and certainly was not popped for drugs

I would say Cormier is the 2nd best LHW of all time, and Rua is third. Head to head, I would favor Cormier by decision.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,790
Messages
55,235,349
Members
174,696
Latest member
Rockremix

Share this page

Back
Top