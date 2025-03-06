I dont mind but isnt it SEGA?I marked this as Indie; let me know if you guys disagree – especially TS.
Despite the SEGA partnership, Paris-based developer Lizardcube has few employees by their own admission and only two prior productions under their belt. Reckoned it cool to get some indie energy behind this. Looks very, very good.
Oh yeah I'm well aware of the discount. I preordered immediately after the State of Play that showcased the reveal trailer. Sega Genesis is what got me into video games and The Revenge of Shinobi was one of the first games I owned next to Sonic.Adding to the official PS channel share from you here, I just saw all PS Plus members get this title at 10% off sales price. Good stuff. Love the art direction.
Looks cool, but from a gameplay perspective Ninja Gaiden Ragebound is looking better to me.
Strider was awesome. Iconic to even this day is protag's flowing red kerchief wrapping, I like to think.I can't wait looks great. I beat the first 3 on Sega Master system and Genesis. I also loved Strider
If you like Strider pick up Cannon Dancer Osman. It’s basically the unofficial sequel to Strider including many of the same ex-Capcom devs that worked on the original. It’s a very short title so I recommend waiting for a discount. I picked it up when it was 10 dollars. If I paid more I probably wouldn’t have been happy. It’s like a 45 minute game. Fairly easy plat too if that’s your thing.Strider was awesome. Iconic to even this day is protag's flowing red kerchief wrapping, I like to think.
That’s how I feel. I’m slightly more hyped for Shinobi because the combat does look more satisfying to me but both these games are day one purchases for me. Although I’m probably most excited for Ninja Gaiden 4. Really hoping we get a release date on that at either Summer Game Fest show next Friday or Xbox Showcase two days after on the Sunday.