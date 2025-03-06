Indie Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (29 AUG 2025)

Yeah this is looking great. I saw some really cool side by side comparisons and didn’t realize that this is basically a remake. Will definitely pick up.
 
I marked this as Indie; let me know if you guys disagree – especially TS.

Despite the SEGA partnership, Paris-based developer Lizardcube has few employees by their own admission and only two prior productions under their belt. Reckoned it cool to get some indie energy behind this. Looks very, very good.
 
Valhoven said:
I marked this as Indie; let me know if you guys disagree – especially TS.

Despite the SEGA partnership, Paris-based developer Lizardcube has few employees by their own admission and only two prior productions under their belt. Reckoned it cool to get some indie energy behind this. Looks very, very good.
I dont mind but isnt it SEGA?
 
PBAC said:
I dont mind but isnt it SEGA?
Nice, thanks. Indie it is.

I read the CEO and creative director of Lizardcube is a big SEGA fan, ultimately pitching the studio's idea for reworking and modernising the classic Shinobi retro IP. In breaking the norm, SEGA decided against licensing out the IP after greenlighting and instead wanted to be more involved; to that end, they've contributed on bigger picture aspects like the game's art style, for example.
 
Valhoven said:
Adding to the official PS channel share from you here, I just saw all PS Plus members get this title at 10% off sales price. Good stuff. Love the art direction.
Oh yeah I'm well aware of the discount. I preordered immediately after the State of Play that showcased the reveal trailer. Sega Genesis is what got me into video games and The Revenge of Shinobi was one of the first games I owned next to Sonic.

Here's some info if you're interested in preordering.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is now available for pre-order at $29.99 USD, with a Digital Deluxe Edition priced at $39.99 USD. The Deluxe package includes:

  • Early access to the game (72 hours before official release)
  • A starter pack with exclusive in-game items
  • A digital art book and soundtrack
  • An upcoming DLC stage set for 2026, featuring bosses inspired by classic Sega villains
Pre-ordering also nets players a 10% discount, the Original Arcade Outfit for Joe Musashi, and the Fortune Hunter Amulet, enhancing loot drops in-game.

Also hyped hearing this news

Composer Yuzo Koshiro, who scored the original games, returns with a new soundtrack blending traditional Japanese instruments with high-energy synth beats, creating a soundscape that both honors the past and energizes modern players.
 
Looks cool, but from a gameplay perspective Ninja Gaiden Ragebound is looking better to me.

 
Satsui Ryu said:
Looks cool, but from a gameplay perspective Ninja Gaiden Ragebound is looking better to me.

why-not-both-why-not.gif
 
I enjoyed the Tecmo NG games when I was young but I'm probably preordering this Shinobi. Both art style and coloring stand out like a red rose rising from rotten earth. Beautiful. The traversal with grapple + glider looks dynamic and cool, too.

There's also this fire-breathing enemy I saw on SEGA's game page that takes me back over three decades to that one pot-bellied stage boss in Bad Dudes, if any of you dawgs played that too.

Will update title with launch date, if that's OK, TS. @PBAC
 
Valhoven said:
Strider was awesome. Iconic to even this day is protag's flowing red kerchief wrapping, I like to think.
If you like Strider pick up Cannon Dancer Osman. It’s basically the unofficial sequel to Strider including many of the same ex-Capcom devs that worked on the original. It’s a very short title so I recommend waiting for a discount. I picked it up when it was 10 dollars. If I paid more I probably wouldn’t have been happy. It’s like a 45 minute game. Fairly easy plat too if that’s your thing.
 
mixmastermo said:
why-not-both-why-not.gif
That’s how I feel. I’m slightly more hyped for Shinobi because the combat does look more satisfying to me but both these games are day one purchases for me. Although I’m probably most excited for Ninja Gaiden 4. Really hoping we get a release date on that at either Summer Game Fest show next Friday or Xbox Showcase two days after on the Sunday.
 
Both look amazing, and I will be getting both. Love me some side-scrolling ninja action.

OT but Mark of the Ninja doesn't get enough love and attention. Remastered is really great.
 
At least Shinobi looks like Shinobi. That new Ninja Gaiden game is probably going to be good but it doesn't look anything like Ninja Gaiden to me. Graphically or gameplay wise.
 
