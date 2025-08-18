  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Shin Godzilla 4k in theaters right now

I never watched this when it came out so I took the opportunity to see it in 4k at my local cinema today.

I really liked the cinematography, the atmospheric shots and dynamic camera work were pleasant.
Reminded me of the aesthetics in Evangelion and of anime in general in the best way.
The monster design was OK, I didn’t mind it as much as I thought I would.
I loved the atomic breath animation style, looked to me like somewhat of a hybrid vintage/modern style.

Showings began on the 14th this month but you might still have a chance to catch it before the week ends, if you haven’t yet and are interested.

In some ways I liked it better than Godzilla minus one, which was a great experience as well.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Still haven't seen Minus One yet.
This a sequel to it?
No, this one came out in 2016 and is set in modern times around that year. It’s a standalone reboot where Godzilla mutates throughout the movie and the Tokyo leadership struggles with bureaucracy and international policy.

Minus one is set in post-WW2 era and follows a would-be Kamikaze pilot that struggles with guilt after backing out of his suicide mission.
 
Watched this movie for the first time a few years ago and was horribly disappointed. It was one of the most boring movies I have ever seen in my life. Should have been titled 'Board Room Meetings: The Movie *with special guest appearance by Godzilla*'

I'll never understand the praise the movie gets. Minus One was much much much better
 
