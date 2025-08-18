Shin Godzilla 4k in theaters right now

I never watched this when it came out so I took the opportunity to see it in 4k at my local cinema today.



I really liked the cinematography, the atmospheric shots and dynamic camera work were pleasant.

Reminded me of the aesthetics in Evangelion and of anime in general in the best way.

The monster design was OK, I didn’t mind it as much as I thought I would.

I loved the atomic breath animation style, looked to me like somewhat of a hybrid vintage/modern style.



Showings began on the 14th this month but you might still have a chance to catch it before the week ends, if you haven’t yet and are interested.



In some ways I liked it better than Godzilla minus one, which was a great experience as well.