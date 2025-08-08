  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Shigetoshi Kotari passed Away

:( RIP

Considering how brutal a sport it is and how many fights take place every year, it's amazing there aren't more deaths. Throw MMA into the mix as well, and it's even more miraculous. It's gotta be tens of thousands every year for boxing alone.
 
Bubzeh said:
Hiromasa Urakawa also… Same card I believe. Very upsetting.
There was another Japanese boxer a year ago, I believe on an Inoue card. Does Japan have a unique problem with this? Possibly because of the smaller fighters cutting more weight so they're more likely to get brain damage?
 
Bubzeh said:
Hiromasa Urakawa also… Same card I believe. Very upsetting.
Two fighters dying from the same card is insane.

I wonder how the media in Japan is going to handle it.
 
