Considering how brutal a sport it is and how many fights take place every year, it's amazing there aren't more deaths. Throw MMA into the mix as well, and it's even more miraculous. It's gotta be tens of thousands every year for boxing alone.
There was another Japanese boxer a year ago, I believe on an Inoue card. Does Japan have a unique problem with this? Possibly because of the smaller fighters cutting more weight so they're more likely to get brain damage?