Shia Labooof beat down

Sad stuff
Mardi Gras season brings parades, beads, and revelers of all types to New Orleans to celebrate. But this year, it also brought one unwelcome guest: actor Shia LaBeouf.
LaBeouf has reportedly been partying in the city for multiple days, culminating in his arrest early Tuesday morning after he allegedly punched two people outside of a bar just after midnight.
According to New Orleans' NBC affiliate WDSU, a staff member attempted to remove LaBeouf from the Royal Street bar when the actor punched the staff member several times. He then reportedly punched another person in the nose. LaBeouf was subsequently held down until police arrived and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Later, he was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery.
Before LaBeouf's arrest, The Hollywood Reporter documented the actor's escapades over his multi-day bar crawl, which included several incidents.
At one bar, the 24-hour Ms Mae's, LaBeouf allegedly arrived Sunday night without a shirt on and tried to pay with a credit card despite multiple signs reading, "cash only."
"He did the 'Do you know who I am?' bit," Ms Mae's doorman Robert Skuse told the Hollywood Reporter. Skuse described LaBeouf as "inebriated" and "somewhat belligerent" when he arrived. Staff reportedly asked LaBeouf to leave the bar after he attempted to "be a celebrity bartender."
That wasn't the only sighting of the Holes and Even Stevens actor. Witnesses at two other bars also said they saw LaBeouf; one described him as "totally chill," and another claimed that "he was louder than everyone and was giving acting instructions to a girl at the bar," respectively.
"He is terrorizing the city," one anonymous local bartender told The Hollywood Reporter.
LaBeouf has been arrested several times before this incident. In 2017, he was taken into police custody for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct in New York and was sent to court-mandated rehabilitation. In 2020, he was charged with misdemeanor battery and petty theft in connection with a fight with a man during which LaBeouf took the man's hat. (Those charges were later dropped after he completed a required 12-month diversion program.)
LaBeouf voluntarily sought treatment for alcoholism in 2014 after an arrest in New York. In a 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, LaBeouf credited actors Mel Gibson, Sean Penn and James Brolin with helping him get sober.
Trying to tee him up as the next Indiana Jones? Trash.Hollywood tried so hard to make him the next big star in the late 2000's/early 2010's it seems. The guy clearly has issues but can't seem to get out of his own way.
I like Fury but certainly not because of him. I've been told to watch Peanut Butter Falcon but have yet to watch it.Trying to tee him up as the next Indiana Jones? Trash.
I can't think of any movie he's in I like
It's been a while since I've seen fury, I forgot he was in it. I'll watch again if I get a chance. I've heard of peanut butter falcon but I haven't watched it eitherI like Fury but certainly not because of him. I've been told to watch Peanut Butter Falcon but have yet to watch it.