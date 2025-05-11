Shevchenko still has taken every single one of her opponents down

Geniusss
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 4, 2019
- Messages
- 2,138
- Reaction score
- 3,157
She kept it going last night against Manon Fiorot, another one to the list, this is the amount of times she has taken down every single one of the girls she has faced in the UFC, in order:
Sarah Kaufman (4)
Amanda Nunes (2)
Holly Holm (3)
Peña (2)
Cachoeira (2)
Joanna (5)
Jessica Eye (2)
Carmouche (1)
Chookagian (3)
Jennifer Maia (5)
Jessica Andrade (7)
Murphy (3)
Taila Santos (3)
Grasso (16)
Fiorot (2)
Sarah Kaufman (4)
Amanda Nunes (2)
Holly Holm (3)
Peña (2)
Cachoeira (2)
Joanna (5)
Jessica Eye (2)
Carmouche (1)
Chookagian (3)
Jennifer Maia (5)
Jessica Andrade (7)
Murphy (3)
Taila Santos (3)
Grasso (16)
Fiorot (2)