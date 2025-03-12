She's going to have sex with someone from every country in the world

We have standards.She's going to bang Sherdoggers
What about second? Assuming a one dick max limit.I wouldn’t want to go last.
NoWe have standards.
Does she have a penis?
Sadly No!We have standards.
Does she have a penis?
Great, she's got you penciled in for right after Botswana and Haiti and the other countries where everyone has AIDS.I would like to formally announce the establishment of my new country.
Population: 1
And I'm going to call it "Aaaaaaaaaaaa" just in case she starts alphabetically.