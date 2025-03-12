  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

She's going to have sex with someone from every country in the world

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,878
Reaction score
2,433
Elsa Thora plans to travel to every country in the world and have sex with men in each country

This is very demoralizing and this THOT culture is getting even worse.

 
STD's say... Yo Ho, stay away from beng the spreader !
 
Oh damn the Indians are going to be excited for this

Bobs and vagene coming to town
 
I would like to formally announce the establishment of my new country.

Population: 1

And I'm going to call it "Aaaaaaaaaaaa" just in case she starts alphabetically.
 
Fedorgasm said:
I would like to formally announce the establishment of my new country.

Population: 1

And I'm going to call it "Aaaaaaaaaaaa" just in case she starts alphabetically.
Click to expand...
Great, she's got you penciled in for right after Botswana and Haiti and the other countries where everyone has AIDS.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,234
Messages
57,015,920
Members
175,496
Latest member
fighting_falco

Share this page

Back
Top