SHE'S AN ANOMALY

She shines...and that shine blinds and binds you to her like a magnetic force that neither you nor I can explain.

She glides, in a way that defies the law of nature...makes you want to rethink everything that you know about science... she's so defiant.



She talks, and her voice is like the whisper of an angel tickling your eardrum like a feather...it is forever...ringing in your cranium like muted church bells... she put you in a trance.

She dances, its like ballet mixed with the tango...as she tip taps toe around the room as you gaze into her eyes...you feel it and your heart stops, but just for a second....scared you though.



Is she real?

As real as anything has ever been, but she's beyond approach.... especially to you as you are just a mere mortal and she...a goddess.

You smell her in your every fiber just from the fleeting glimpse you had of her, and she knows it...she controls it... never shows it, and she'd never expose it.



Whenever you get close, she's actually far away...with nothing to say, this life is a silly game...one we don't need to play, but you do need... to ride that raucous wave.

Togetherness is often temporary, but not always... sometimes you have to ride the light through the night, just to catch the comet by the tail.



She will be there awaiting your arrival only to keep her distance, and the distance is so close...closer than she could imagine or want to admit possible.

You're still not there...but maybe one day she will bend you far enough to peek up her dress as she twirls, but probably not... you're left wanting.



She laughs the most beautiful laugh ever heard by human ears, or any ears for that matter...your heart shatters on the sidewalk like crystal stemware.....she....still dont care.



You're left in a heap, can't sleep...the kind of woman.......







You can't keep.









~SL