Boomb
Hate the game, not the player.
@red
- Joined
- Sep 14, 2008
- Messages
- 8,616
- Reaction score
- 5,052
I just saw that he has a new show on
twitter X.
Anyone watched it as I can seem to bother, really.
Google says that he left ESPN already in 2021 as they wanted to reduce his salary for 5%. I wonder how and how much money (if any) does he make this way.
Anyone watched it as I can seem to bother, really.
Google says that he left ESPN already in 2021 as they wanted to reduce his salary for 5%. I wonder how and how much money (if any) does he make this way.