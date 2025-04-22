Media Sherdog's favourite Ariel Helwani new show.

Boomb

Boomb

Hate the game, not the player.
@red
Joined
Sep 14, 2008
Messages
8,616
Reaction score
5,052
I just saw that he has a new show on twitter X.

Anyone watched it as I can seem to bother, really.

Google says that he left ESPN already in 2021 as they wanted to reduce his salary for 5%. I wonder how and how much money (if any) does he make this way.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,989
Messages
57,201,035
Members
175,578
Latest member
GuramKratos

Share this page

Back
Top