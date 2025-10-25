Sherdog's brainwashed, Aspinall was winning

Discjockeyshtud
Dec 5, 2004
Everyone is brainwashed by DC, a bloody nose and being pissed at Tom p*ssying out, latter is understandable.
Objectively, Gane was running to the point Aspinall span a 360 and they laughed, Tom was pressuring and had control with pressure. The striking looked dead even.
Striking, aggression and control Tom would've taken R1.
P*ssy move to quit still, fight one-eyed dammit, quit be a typical f***ing influencer and be the champion you are