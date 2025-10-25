Sherdog's brainwashed, Aspinall was winning

Everyone is brainwashed by DC, a bloody nose and being pissed at Tom p*ssying out, latter is understandable.

Objectively, Gane was running to the point Aspinall span a 360 and they laughed, Tom was pressuring and had control with pressure. The striking looked dead even.

Striking, aggression and control Tom would've taken R1.

P*ssy move to quit still, fight one-eyed dammit, quit be a typical f***ing influencer and be the champion you are
 
Nah man, Gane did bloody his nose and had landed more shots, there isn't a way to give Tom that round as it was. He was winning but this idea that he was "fucking him up" as I've seen people claim is just ridiculous

This happens all the time. When one person is expected to walk through the other, when the underdog has some success, it's treated as the greatest accomplishment of all time
 


People are more than welcome to watch from about 2 minutes onward to the eye poke.

Seems Tom finally got the rust and nerves shaken off and found his range. Heavy low kicks, big right hand on Cyril and had Cyril flicking his fingers out to save his life cause he was worried about Tom's pressure. Seems he also completely lost respect for Cyril's pitter patter jab. Tom was easily on his way to a KO.
 
LOL. Gane was tooling him while being relaxed and not breaking a sweet. Meanwhile Aspinall was fighting very tense and was already gassing. He was pieced up while fighting all tense and starting to gas. He would have been finished in round 2.
 
And then the rematch happened and Belal clearly showed how much better he was.

Which is precisely what will happen in the rematch of Gane vs Tom.
 
You're talking about when Gane tagged Tom 10 seconds before Tommy quit?
 
He said he got him knuckle deep which looked super bad in the replay

It was the other eye though...

probably a financial decision he'll make twice as much advertising revenue off debating the philosophy of quitting when you have an eye booboo and the perils of being an ambassador for the dont fight like a champion foundation
 
I had Tom slightly ahead as well, despite the damage. It was very close, though.

Saying he was definitely going to win is disingenuous, but saying he quit is also disingenuous. He had no reason to quit.
 
I had Tom up, he landed more and harder. Gane was just doing the Strickland dance and landed a few good quick jabs.
 
