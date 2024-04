I played alot when i was in highschool. Yes we had a chess club , i was #2 player. I went to one small tournament placed 6 out of 16. Checkmated a guy in 9 moves he was pissed was variation of the fools gambit. He went outside in the hallway on hos phone "this fucking kid beat me in like 2 minutes!" .

Got my ass handed to me by my teacher and a blind guy.



Chess is a great game as long as you dont get caught up in the technicalities. A even game is crazy fun , on the middle level its very frustrating.

Learn about batteries , en passant, and certain gambits you can destroy your average player.