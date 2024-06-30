Sherdoggers rewriting history

Until 2017 Pereira was a bum, not even close to his prime. He then entered in his prime and completely changed his striking style and start dominating everyone in glory. Including taking revenge and knocking out guys like Wilnis and Yousri ( multiple times) after losing to them multiple times in the same period he had those 2 close fights with Izzy. At that time izzy was top 3, while Pereira not even top 10, or at best a fringe top 10.



Just take a look at Pereira fighting style before and AFTER those 2 kickboxing fights he had against izzy .



Also, the only reason why Pereira got rocked in the last second of round 1 in their first UFC fight was because it was only 3 more second left until the end of the round so Pereira decided to press forward aggressively in order to secure the round knowing that even if izzy was to catch him with something, he did not have enough time to finish him off.