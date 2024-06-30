  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Sherdoggers rewriting history

GiganticMeat

GiganticMeat

Grasso no gasso
@Blue
Joined
Oct 13, 2022
Messages
668
Reaction score
1,041
I see it everywhere. Typically this place has some decent, well balanced takes. Nothing's perfect, but I'd say the level here is higher than other places. But... You guys have a colossal bias against Izzy.

Quotes like
"He beat Alex once by playing possum"
"It was a fluke"
"Lucky to even get one"

Are blatantly, selectively rewriting history.

FACT: Their first kickboxing fight was a controversial decision. Nobody got finished. Let's call it a wash.
Fact: TWO times Alex got saved--
Second kickboxing fight, out on his feet, given standing count
And first MMA fight. Out on his feet at the end of the first round.

So.... Which one's the fluke? 2/3 times being saved, or one time getting a clean knockout? That's 1-1 if anything. I think their UFC record is a pretty clean indication of how they actually match up.

Now... Will Izzy win a third match? I'm not sure, because Pereira is much better suited for 205, and I don't think 185 would be fair again. But still. Among best strikes, give credit where credit is due.
 
Until 2017 Pereira was a bum, not even close to his prime. He then entered in his prime and completely changed his striking style and start dominating everyone in glory. Including taking revenge and knocking out guys like Wilnis and Yousri ( multiple times) after losing to them multiple times in the same period he had those 2 close fights with Izzy. At that time izzy was top 3, while Pereira not even top 10, or at best a fringe top 10.

Just take a look at Pereira fighting style before and AFTER those 2 kickboxing fights he had against izzy .

Also, the only reason why Pereira got rocked in the last second of round 1 in their first UFC fight was because it was only 3 more second left until the end of the round so Pereira decided to press forward aggressively in order to secure the round knowing that even if izzy was to catch him with something, he did not have enough time to finish him off.
 
Last edited:
Lmao cope harder Izzy Stan

Got clobbered repeatedly by Alex
Got fucking jobbed by Sean Strickland
Went to LHW and got obliterated

Alex >>>>>> Izzy

Cry harder, kid.
 
That’s just a lot of words for saying they’re 1-1 in MMA and Izzy is winless in Kickboxing.
 
bro they never give certain fighters their credit. Been a long fan so i know im not just crazy. but its ok like wine those fighters will get their credit years down the line
once the NEWER more open minded fanbase replace this one. Im so over the Jamal & ian garry hate. like jesus christ people. not a fan of either of them
but GROW UP.


as for izzy. People are just but hurt cause izzy is the second greatest
middle weight ever and carried the division with style. He literally made that division great again. hes not quite anderson but hes neck and neck.
people are also butt hurt cause he put DDP in his place during that face off. So they live vicariously through Alex

i think these fans figured out if they hate bomb certain fighters they can dictate their career. and its very obvious
these fans want izzy out the picture.
 
I WILL CUT YOU said:
Oh yeah? They both fought Sean Strickland and both went to LHW, how'd that turn out for them?
Click to expand...
MMA math? Alex has the most insufferable fanbase ever and you are just proving that.

They fought twice in the UFC, Alex benefited from an early stop in the first fight and Izzy flat lined him in the second.

Izzy has a better body of work at MW. Alex has the 2 belts.

Like I said, relative equals.
 
Kevster said:
That’s just a lot of words for saying they’re 1-1 in MMA and Izzy is winless in Kickboxing.
Click to expand...
No, this would be a more accurate summation:

omawho402 said:
They are relatively equals in MMA.
Click to expand...

And even if your point is correct, my point is that people here won't even acknowledge that much. They actually act like Izzy got stomped 3x in a row and was even so much as lucky to scratch Alex. Lol

I like both btw. I just like good fighters.
 
WokeWarrior said:
bro they never give certain fighters their credit. Been a long fan so i know im not just crazy. but its ok like wine those fighters will get their credit years down the line
once the NEWER more open minded fanbase replace this one. Im so over the Jamal & ian garry hate. like jesus christ people. not a fan of either of them
but GROW UP.


as for izzy. People are just but hurt cause izzy is the second greatest
middle weight ever and carried the division with style. He literally made that division great again. hes not quite anderson but hes neck and neck.
people are also butt hurt cause he put DDP in his place during that face off. So they live vicariously through Alex

i think these fans figured out if they hate bomb certain fighters they can dictate their career. and its very obvious
these fans want izzy out the picture.
Click to expand...
He embarrassed himself in the faceoff with ddp and Strickland humiliated him in the fight, it's over for that bum
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

