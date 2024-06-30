Sherdoggers rewriting history

GiganticMeat
I see it everywhere. Typically this place has some decent, well balanced takes. Nothing's perfect, but I'd say the level here is higher than other places. But... You guys have a colossal bias against Izzy.
Quotes like
"He beat Alex once by playing possum"
"It was a fluke"
"Lucky to even get one"
Are blatantly, selectively rewriting history.
FACT: Their first kickboxing fight was a controversial decision. Nobody got finished. Let's call it a wash.
Fact: TWO times Alex got saved--
Second kickboxing fight, out on his feet, given standing count
And first MMA fight. Out on his feet at the end of the first round.
So.... Which one's the fluke? 2/3 times being saved, or one time getting a clean knockout? That's 1-1 if anything. I think their UFC record is a pretty clean indication of how they actually match up.
Now... Will Izzy win a third match? I'm not sure, because Pereira is much better suited for 205, and I don't think 185 would be fair again. But still. Among best strikes, give credit where credit is due.
