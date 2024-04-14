ChuFye
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Oct 7, 2018
- Messages
- 565
- Reaction score
- 694
There is something eeriely scary yet at the same time mystically alluring about that POATAN dude...
I haven't gone to work today (was scheduled) n I keep rewatching the Alex K.O of Hill over and over n over n over n over againnnn... (Probably 111 times)
I literally can't stop... its really borderline OCD now.. I need to go back to real life...
Somebody......Anybodyyy...... Hellllpppp...
I haven't gone to work today (was scheduled) n I keep rewatching the Alex K.O of Hill over and over n over n over n over againnnn... (Probably 111 times)
I literally can't stop... its really borderline OCD now.. I need to go back to real life...
Somebody......Anybodyyy...... Hellllpppp...