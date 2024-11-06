Elections Sherdoggers for Harris - GTFIH!

KnightTemplar

KnightTemplar

Green Goblin Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 10, 2009
Messages
57,296
Reaction score
41,655
KnightTemplar said:
@Jack V Savage @HOLA @AWilder @Helden @heloder @Deaths Head @BFoe @Strychnine @koquerelle @Kowboy On Sherdog @payton @Fedor>Cain
@iwannabeadored @emefer @idrankyourbeer @Andy Capp

Your girl took one HELL of a beating! Losing to Trump is humiliating enough, but she couldn't even win the Popular Vote! Kamala was an even worse candidate than Hilary - that one has to sting, boys! <lol> <lmao>

(My apologies to any one I missed. There so very many of you. But in the end, not enough ;) )
Click to expand...
Oh well.
 
People are wrong sometimes. Whatcha gonna do, brother?

Still waiting on some of their opinions on why she lost that do not include passing the blame onto others. That would be a nice start to the day.
 


giphy.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,568
Messages
56,463,704
Members
175,234
Latest member
Abderrahmen Aouina

Share this page

Back
Top