Sherdoggers as fictional characters

Slobodan
Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jan 12, 2015
- Messages
- 20,920
- Reaction score
- 51,241
In this thread we'll post which fictional characters our fellow posters remind us of. It could be from their posting style, their AV or just their username.
I'll start.
@Zer as Quagmire
@lsa as Church the Cat (Pet Sematary)
@Arqueto as Dug (Up)
@Substance Abuse as Jim Lahey (Trailer Park Boys)
I'll start.
@Zer as Quagmire
@lsa as Church the Cat (Pet Sematary)
@Arqueto as Dug (Up)
@Substance Abuse as Jim Lahey (Trailer Park Boys)