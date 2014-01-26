Sherdoggers Addicted To Tools

I know I can't be the only one on this site that is a tool guy.

I work with tools everyday and I own quite a collection. My most prized possession would be my circa 1978 Miller Thunderbolt AC stick welder.

Oh yeah, I think everyone needs a cordless impact/ combo set. The Ryobi set is decent, I use the makita 18v.
 
I used to work in a tool shop during the summers at the Forest Service. I would sharpen all of the Hot-Shots tools for them to be re-used. I worked with some neat tooling equipment, but mainly drills, hydraulic press, standing grinder and a new other ones.
 
Hydraulic press? Like a metal brake? I've used hand brakes and press brakes, both at work and in school. Crazy shit. There was a guy in another class that got his finger cut off the same year that I went.
 
Love tools ........I got a, miller 180sd squarewave stick/tig machine.......thats my prized posession
 
Smw said:
Hydraulic press? Like a metal brake? I've used hand brakes and press brakes, both at work and in school. Crazy shit. There was a guy in another class that got his finger cut off the same year that I went.
Ya, I had to use one to be able to knock the wood out that was stuck in the Pulaski's. Basically I would chop the handle off and the press would pop the piece of wood out. I would say that the standing grinder was the most dangerous if I had to pick one. They gave me like 2 days training and then left me to my own devices. Out of the 6 years of employment, I was never injured.
 
mb23100 said:
Love tools ........I got a, miller 180sd squarewave stick/tig machine.......thats my prized posession
Googled p...that is a sweet setup. About as good as it gets for a shop without going overboard.

I bought mine second hand off an old Asian mechanic for $75. It's 220v...I run a cable to my dryer plug in my house. It's quite the rig. Welds real nicely and has a lot of jam.

I don't weld enough aluminum or stainless to get a tig, but a 110 mig setup may be on the horizon, especially if I start working on restaurants. The duct is all 16gauge black iron.
 
SwamiLeoni said:
Ya, I had to use one to be able to knock the wood out that was stuck in the Pulaski's. Basically I would chop the handle off and the press would pop the piece of wood out. I would say that the standing grinder was the most dangerous if I had to pick one. They gave me like 2 days training and then left me to my own devices. Out of the 6 years of employment, I was never injured.
Haha yeah the common mistakes are going against the rotation or floating off the rest...I still need a bench grinder for my shop but I don't have space.
 
I collect knives. I have a decent ammount of tools but not anything special or valuable, just things I used to work on cars.
 
Terrorizer said:
I collect knives. I have a decent ammount of tools but not anything special or valuable, just things I used to work on cars.
Knives are tools, and I have a few of those too.

Sometimes the least valuable tools are the most special though. I was choked when I lost my 2nd Tin hammer..but the 3rd has been good to me.
 
My dad never really taught me how to work with my hands. I have had a few jobs that required it but I wouldn't say I am very good. After I bought my house I started teaching myself how to do things and getting some tools. What tools would you guys say are absolute must haves?
 
I work with my hands everyday. Tools can often times make or break a man.
 
I used my dad's old Craftsman 1hp router for the first time last week. The thing is from the 70s or 80s. It was pretty cool but the roundover bit I got from home depot "wolverine?" brand or something, $30 kind of sucked. It had a pretty shallow and weak round over. I could have probably hand sanded a similar round over with 100 grit in like 10 min. That is probably the most interesting tool I have other than some antique hand saws and drills from my grandfather.
 
For the cordless impact, nothing beats the bosch in terms of durability/ battery life I've found. Had the same one at the shop going on 4 years and hasn't skipped a beat. Went through numerous other brands like the makitas/milwakkees/dewalts and they've all shit the bed early when heated up or it's battery life with heavy industrial daily use. Surprisingly for the cordless drill department Milwaukees brushless line has been hands down the best performer with the same heavy daily use. Still using our original ones the last three years compared to the 1 year average of the other brands. Sucks cause I was raised in the makita religion. My personal prize though is a metal lathe I aquirred years ago from a local high schools defunct machine shop.


lol ryobi
 
I have the

Dewalt 9 tool kit 18V kit
Craftsman 255 piece socket set
Craftsman 26 gallon compressor
Bostich nail gun set of 3
Dewalt 10" compound miter
Klein hand tools out the ass
Lots of air tools
Too many more to name

I love tools. I ask for tools for Christmas and birthdays so I have a lot stockpiled.
 
Terrorizer said:
I collect knives. I have a decent ammount of tools but not anything special or valuable, just things I used to work on cars.
Same here. I collect knives, multi tools and flashlights. Don't ask me to explain why though. They just tickle that part of the brain I guess.
 
Heisenberg said:
Ryobi tools are garbage
I wouldn't say so. Not the most jobsite worthy brand, but their tools are more than capable for a homeowner, or a contractor in a pinch.

Really it comes down to how much a tool will be used. My frequently used stuff is more expensive.

Btw last impact to break down on me was Dewalt Nicad 18v. Those batteries were poorly designed compared to the Makita. Dewalt improved the lockup for the Li Ion.

Dewalt hand tools are usually nice as well.
 
RumDiaries said:
For the cordless impact, nothing beats the bosch in terms of durability/ battery life I've found. Had the same one at the shop going on 4 years and hasn't skipped a beat. Went through numerous other brands like the makitas/milwakkees/dewalts and they've all shit the bed early when heated up or it's battery life with heavy industrial daily use. Surprisingly for the cordless drill department Milwaukees brushless line has been hands down the best performer with the same heavy daily use. Still using our original ones the last three years compared to the 1 year average of the other brands. Sucks cause I was raised in the makita religion. My personal prize though is a metal lathe I aquirred years ago from a local high schools defunct machine shop.


lol ryobi
I've used Bosch before and ehhh not a fan. Would not buy. My Makita has survive 3+ years of heavy work (fastening heavy gauge duct, bolting stainless duct flanges) so I can attest to its durability.

Milwaukee and Ridgid to me have got to be the worst in terms of quality. My Ridgid shorted out in a job box and chemical odor cleared out the wing of a hospital. Ridgid is by far the worst.
 
