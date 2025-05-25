Sherdoggers’ constant failure to see the changing tides

There’s a consistent trend on this website to put on rose tinted glasses when it comes to fan favorite i.e. Reddit fighters and assume that they’re literally never going to lose despite every sign pointing towards the obvious that the time has come. Most egregious case of this in recent years is the Volk/Topuria fight. The overwhelming majority of this site was predicting Volk to buzz right through Topuria with little to no evidence as to how that would happen, and insulting Topuria at every turn. Volk was 34 years old in a lighter weight class, which is not a good age for those classes, meanwhile Topuria was only 27 years old with heavy hands and showed no holes in his game other than getting rocked in a higher weight class by an opponent two years prior.







More importantly Volk was violently knocked out by Makachev only four months prior and then proceeded to having a full blown mental breakdown in the ring afterwards crying about sitting around drinking too much and some vague stuff about constantly needing to keep busy fighting or else he loses his mind. Any person with the most mild of combat sports viewing experience could see Volk was physically and mentally compromised heading into the Topuria fight and then what happened? Wholesome Volk buys into his own hype by walking out with Mark Zuckerberg for some reason and then proceeds to get flatlined.





Another one was Topuria/Holloway. Everyone on here was riding the hype of the UFC 300 knockout and predicting that Holloway was going to not only beat, but knockout Topuria. There was zero indication that a volume boxer fighter with high mileage was going to beat the younger, just as fast, and more powerful boxer type. Holloway has been Sherdog’s darling for years and everyone overlooked the fact that whatever Holloway could do Illia did better. Then what happened? Topuria finally cracks his iron chin







I’ll list some more:



DDP/Izzy: Large portion of the site says DDP is a sloppy striker and tailor made for Izzy, won’t even be competitive. Dricus proceeds to gigachad his way through Izzy’s striking and bum rushes him for the choke







Aldo/Conor: Aldo is gonna embarrass this kid! Leg kick him to hell! Meanwhile everyone ignored that Conor showed phenomenal striking in the lead up to the fight and shook Aldo several times with his trash talk. Aldo proceeds to get knocked out in like five seconds after throwing one punch.







Weidman/Silva II: Oh my god Silva is gonna be super serious this time guys this kid is dead what a fluke!!! Silva proceeds to get dropped in the clinch and then spaghetti his leg







It’s ok to like a fighter a lot but once it’s obvious age has caught up with them or a better opponent you guys gotta stop with the mental gymnastics why do you keep doing this to yourselves?