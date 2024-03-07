Sherdogger gets smacked in the Face with 💵 Cash for not tipping at Strip Club

february-29-a-strip-club-77741760.jpg



A strip club patron was walloped in the face with a “small stack" of cash by a female worker who explained to arresting officers that, “This is a place where money is thrown everywhere.”

Police were summoned late Tuesday night to Body Talk, a topless club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, to investigate an alleged battery on a male customer.
The victim, John McKelvey, told cops that he was “talking to several employees of the establishment about his career” and acknowledged that the women “were upset he had not provided them any tips.” The 24-year-old McKelvey, apparently ignorant of strip joint etiquette said that he “did not see any signs stating it was mandatory to tip.”
“The employees were upset that the victim had not thrown money at them, which was a common practice at the establishment,” according to an arrest affidavit.

A friend of McKelvey's told police that he was drunk and had been “talking about having a lot of money and not wanting to provide a tip.”
Which apparently led to a 9 PM confrontation with Victoria Jones, 28.
Jones told sheriff’s deputies that McKelvey “was drunk and being rude” and had been “following employees from table to table verbally insulting them.”
Jones said she “picked up a small stack of money and threw it towards the victim,” who was struck in the face with the legal tender. She claimed the cash was tossed in a “non-aggressive manner,” adding that, “This is a place where money is thrown everywhere.”

Police arrested Jones for battery, a misdemeanor. She was released early yesterday from the county jail after posting $500 bond.
 
Decades ago a buddy and I were at a strip club in Wichita. This ugly beast comes up asking for tips which was the trend there. I told her I wasn't tipping tonight, but my buddy was. When he said no she booted a chair half way across the club.
 
seems like a waste of police resources if you got police out dealing with this type of shit.
Right

The fact they arrested this bitch is absurd.

And I don't want to hear any shit about not tipping , it's a fucking titty bar and she's right to be pissed that's the whole point . They get naked and you throw money at them to be naked thats exactly how it works . Some bouncer should have kicked that dude the fuck out for " causing problems with the girls" before any confrontation even took place.


The police should show up and beat your ass for calling them about nonsense like this.
 
How much damage can a stack of cash do?
 
Last time I was in a strip club was over a decade ago in Vegas. This ugly fat black girl with a pink wig was in my face yelling at me because I didn't want a dance. She screams "You racist azz you just don't like black girls". I said nope, just don't like ugly women in general. She went ballistic. Bouncer drags her away, my drink tab was covered by the manager, and I never stepped foot in those scum filled places again.
 
Went to two strip clubs whiling working in Guatemala.

First one was exactly how you’d imagine a Guatemalan strip club. Ugly ass women, pretty seedy, basically just a whore house. Went with a guy that served two tours in Iraq, and even he admitted to being nervous. We paid the Taxi driver to wait around while we were inside, and promptly left after about an hour.

Second one was literally the nicest strip club I’ve ever been to in my life. Offered valet parking, free rides to and from the club, beautiful women that flocked the guest. The bouncers and bar tenders wore tuxedos, great drinks, and the women did not hound you at all for tips. Outside of drinks, everything else was free, lap dances, stage show, everything was covered by the door charge. You literally walked in and had two girls sit with you while you have a good time drinking and watching the stage, and during the songs they would give you a lap dance. It was their job to give you a good time. Just a really cool time, and of course they had private rooms.
 
Went to two strip clubs whiling working in Guatemala.

First one was exactly how you’d imagine a Guatemalan strip club. Ugly ass women, pretty seedy, basically just a whore house. Went with a guy that served two tours in Iraq, and even he admitted to being nervous. We paid the Taxi driver to wait around while we were inside, and promptly left after about an hour.

Second one was literally the nicest strip club I’ve ever been to in my life. Offered valet parking, free rides to and from the club, beautiful women that flocked the guest. The bouncers and bar tenders wore tuxedos, great drinks, and the women did not hound you at all for tips. Outside of drinks, everything else was free, lap dances, stage show, everything was covered by the door charge. You literally walked in and had two girls sit with you while you have a good time drinking and watching the stage, and during the songs they would give you a lap dance. It was their job to give you a good time. Just a really cool time, and of course they had private rooms.
Was groping them included in the door charge?
 
