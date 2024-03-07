Sherdogger gets smacked in the Face with 💵 Cash for not tipping at Strip Club

Police were summoned late Tuesday night to Body Talk, a topless club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, to investigate an alleged battery on a male customer.

The victim, John McKelvey, told cops that he was “talking to several employees of the establishment about his career” and acknowledged that the women “were upset he had not provided them any tips.” The 24-year-old McKelvey, apparently ignorant of strip joint etiquette said that he “did not see any signs stating it was mandatory to tip.”

“The employees were upset that the victim had not thrown money at them, which was a common practice at the establishment,” according to an arrest affidavit.



A friend of McKelvey's told police that he was drunk and had been “talking about having a lot of money and not wanting to provide a tip.”

Which apparently led to a 9 PM confrontation with Victoria Jones, 28.

Jones told sheriff’s deputies that McKelvey “was drunk and being rude” and had been “following employees from table to table verbally insulting them.”

Jones said she “picked up a small stack of money and threw it towards the victim,” who was struck in the face with the legal tender. She claimed the cash was tossed in a “non-aggressive manner,” adding that, “This is a place where money is thrown everywhere.”