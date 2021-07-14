Sherdog Strongman Discussion V2

irish_thug
Too bad Tom and Luke are not going to the Shaws Classic according to them their sister getting married.
Holy shit he looks bad. He legitimately appears to be regressing in his training.
“We were at the risk of you becoming fight ready.”
I was about to post this wow he looks off the guy he's sparing with can hardly keep his balance I have no idea what Eddie is doing anymore and I used to defend him. Hopefully he is showing this stuff as a joke but I doubt it. Thor via annihilation 4th round and that's being generous.
I used to thing Eddie would win on sheer aggression but , Thor seems to have actually dedicated himself to getting in into fighting shape and learning the game.
Freak show fights get headlines see Ali fight with the Japanese wrestler. Or a number of boxing matches in the past. I want to see Thor show Eddie how he took this seriously.This fight can't come soon enough, im sick to death of it all
A fight of either against Fury would be a collosal waste of time too
I have a feeling Eddie took this fight thinking that neither one of them would put any serious effort into learning how to box. They would both keep lifting and come in heavy and just have a sloppy boxing match. I think he realized a while back that realistically he wasn’t going to be able to catch up to Thor in skill or conditioning, and it’s likely he’ll pull out due to injury. These videos are just Eddie being a blowhard, trying to film as much “hard training” and stunts to save face for when he pulls out of the match.Freak show fights get headlines see Ali fight with the Japanese wrestler. Or a number of boxing matches in the past. I want to see Thor show Eddie how he took this seriously.