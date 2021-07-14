Sherdog Strongman Discussion V2

PEB said:
Too bad Tom and Luke are not going to the Shaws Classic according to them their sister getting married.
Click to expand...

A loving sister would reschedule.
 
  • Like
Reactions: PEB
Nice Brian Shaw tee on one of the guys arm wrestling monster.

 


The speed looks amazing.
 
Last edited:
 


7b7.gif


Holy shit he looks bad. He legitimately appears to be regressing in his training.

“We were at the risk of you becoming fight ready.”

giphy.gif


giphy.gif
 
Last edited:
Err said:


7b7.gif


Holy shit he looks bad. He legitimately appears to be regressing in his training.

“We were at the risk of you becoming fight ready.”

giphy.gif


giphy.gif
Click to expand...

I was about to post this wow he looks off the guy he's sparing with can hardly keep his balance I have no idea what Eddie is doing anymore and I used to defend him. Hopefully he is showing this stuff as a joke but I doubt it. Thor via annihilation 4th round and that's being generous.
 
Last edited:
PEB said:
I was about to post this wow he looks off the guy he's sparing with can hardly keep his balance I have no idea what Eddie is doing anymore and I used to defend him. Hopefully he is showing this stuff as a joke but I doubt it. Thor via annihilation 4th round and that's being generous.
Click to expand...

giphy.gif


tenor.gif


57uljI6.gif
 
I used to thing Eddie would win on sheer aggression but , Thor seems to have actually dedicated himself to getting in into fighting shape and learning the game.
 
heavyarms21 said:
I used to thing Eddie would win on sheer aggression but , Thor seems to have actually dedicated himself to getting in into fighting shape and learning the game.
Click to expand...

Completely agree I think Eddie decided he does not need to do anything because he believes he is so far ahead in striking an power.

Notice how he is still about the same size vs Thor dropping 100 pounds. I think Eddie decided he will be facing a weaker fighter.

Thor will run around avoiding Eddie attempts at hitting him an Thor will move away an keep distance till Eddie gases. I hear internally Eddie being told getting past Thor will get him a shot with Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua.

Most seems like Tyson Fury could appear in Florida for the fight. I think Tyson open to fighting ether winner.

There are a lot of interested parties in having an open weight fight with Tyson Fury.

https://www.sportingexcitement.com/...afthor-bjornsson-fight-and-says-it-excites-me
 
Last edited:
Here is one woman I would not mind as a girlfriend she's attractive Canadian.

 
Maxime is pretty beastly. I know his coach so its been fun to watch his progress over just a few short years. These men are titans.
 


Brian picks up 350 lb bags like nothing lol.
 
LOL Brian an Dustin vs Thor and Conor in MMA make it happen Dana record PPV. :)

 
This fight can't come soon enough, im sick to death of it all

A fight of either against Fury would be a collosal waste of time too
 
A Very Serious Cat said:
This fight can't come soon enough, im sick to death of it all

A fight of either against Fury would be a collosal waste of time too
Click to expand...
Freak show fights get headlines see Ali fight with the Japanese wrestler. Or a number of boxing matches in the past. I want to see Thor show Eddie how he took this seriously.
 
PEB said:
Freak show fights get headlines see Ali fight with the Japanese wrestler. Or a number of boxing matches in the past. I want to see Thor show Eddie how he took this seriously.
Click to expand...
I have a feeling Eddie took this fight thinking that neither one of them would put any serious effort into learning how to box. They would both keep lifting and come in heavy and just have a sloppy boxing match. I think he realized a while back that realistically he wasn’t going to be able to catch up to Thor in skill or conditioning, and it’s likely he’ll pull out due to injury. These videos are just Eddie being a blowhard, trying to film as much “hard training” and stunts to save face for when he pulls out of the match.

“Yeah we didn’t fight but did you see how hard I hit that punch measuring machine? I would’ve killed Thor.”
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Strychnine
  • Locked
International Russia/Ukraine Megathread V14
161 162 163
Replies
3K
Views
95K
Strychnine
Strychnine
Strychnine
  • Locked
International Russia/Ukraine Megathread V13
269 270 271
Replies
5K
Views
128K
Strychnine
Strychnine
KDR by RNC
  • Sportsbook Event
FF: Sherdog 16 Team QUARTERFINALS!
Replies
1
Views
256
legendtony
legendtony

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,251
Messages
54,989,113
Members
174,539
Latest member
ARG0T

Share this page

Back
Top