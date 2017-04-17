Sherdog PC Build/Buy Thread, v6: My Power Supply Burned Down My House

Emulation Software

STEAM

Most Popular Free Games

Dota 2

Warframe

Smite

Path of Exile

Team Fortress 2

War Thunder

Paladins

Planetside 2

Guild Wars 2

Warface

Neverwinter

Fallout Shelter

EVE Online

Unturned

Atlas Reactor

Star Conflict

Lord of the Rings Online

Star Trek Online

DC Universe Online

Clicker Heroes

Tribes: Ascend

Hawken

Mechwarrior Online

Alien Swarm

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop

Last Man Standing

Heroes & Generals

Fishing the Planet

World of Tanks Blitz

World of Warships

World of Warplanes

Rift

TERA

Wildstar

Marvel Heroes 2016

Super Crate Box

Robocraft

Orcs Must Die! Unchained

Dirty Bomb

Blacklight: Retribution

Shadowverse

Everquest

ArcheAge

Crossout

Skyforge

OFF-STEAM

Most Popular Free Games

League of Legends

Fortnite

CrossFire

Minecraft

Hearthstone

Heroes of the Storm

World of Tanks

World of Warplanes

Roblox

Killer Instinct

Pokemon MMO

Star Wars: The Old Republic

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Magic: The Gathering

Dungeons and Dragons Online

Paragon

Black Desert Online

Treasure Adventure Game

Second Life

This isn't necessarily restricted to gaming-class hardware, or even PC's, but a thread that any will find interesting:Perhaps more stable emulation than universal HTML5 javascript run through browsers is to use actual emulation software. Let's assume one is using Windows, since it's the most common platform by far, and if you're using Linux, you're probably not the type who needs a ton of help. This is a frequently updated Reddit post that gives a survey of the different consoles and their finest emulators on a Windows PC:Here is the master subreddit for all things emulation. You can learn the finer points of emulation, here. For example, you can reference this for discussion of accessories where you will learn that you can purchase the original controllers for the respective consoles, brand new at stores like Amazon, designed specifically for PC emulation, and for very little money. To offer an example, the last time I checked, it was $12 for a Nintendo pad with a USB-input at the end of its cord via Amazon.