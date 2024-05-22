Sherdog owes an apology to Stephen A Smith

Yeah, I guess some posters here saw that during the fight, some even said it before the fight. That’s what is going to happen and it did. I didn’t think Cowboy would just say it out loud, but there you have it.I guess the fight game, half the time, is 90% mental.Cowboy is one hell of a fighter, so well rounded and one of the best when he’s on. That is exactly why he’s not among the greatest, champions and double champions. He breaks, he doesn’t perform when the stakes are the highest.So many fighters tell stories about training with Cowboy Cerrone, staying at his ranch where he had his own training facility and how Cerrone kicked their asses both standing and on the ground. He’s a legend, but yeah, he gave up on that one and didn’t want to be there.I guess this Smith guy got so much slack of saying it because he’s not a fighter, he doesn’t know fighting, he’s not an insider in the sport. He was right, but it sounded disrespectful. ”Who’s he to talk like that about one of the greatest LWs?”