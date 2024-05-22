Sherdog owes an apology to Stephen A Smith

stephen-a-smith-mitts.gif
 
@Kowboy On Sherdog I know you are a big time moderator and sorry to tag you in this but this thread should not have been moved to the Lightweights. It's none of the criteria of "Pro Wrestling, Fantasy Matchups, Rehashed MMA, Chat threads, etc." It's a tweet that is relevant to UFC discussion that came out yesterday. The only reason I can see it being moved is because somebody didn't like the truth and they are probably one of the guys getting on Stephen A Smith's back, it's not right and it's persecution. Remember if you are silent during an injustice then you are just as bad as the oppressor.
 
Yeah, I guess some posters here saw that during the fight, some even said it before the fight. That’s what is going to happen and it did. I didn’t think Cowboy would just say it out loud, but there you have it.

I guess the fight game, half the time, is 90% mental.

Cowboy is one hell of a fighter, so well rounded and one of the best when he’s on. That is exactly why he’s not among the greatest, champions and double champions. He breaks, he doesn’t perform when the stakes are the highest.

So many fighters tell stories about training with Cowboy Cerrone, staying at his ranch where he had his own training facility and how Cerrone kicked their asses both standing and on the ground. He’s a legend, but yeah, he gave up on that one and didn’t want to be there.

I guess this Smith guy got so much slack of saying it because he’s not a fighter, he doesn’t know fighting, he’s not an insider in the sport. He was right, but it sounded disrespectful. ”Who’s he to talk like that about one of the greatest LWs?”
 
They don't give a shit about the posting criteria, it's whatever suits the individual mods whim at any given time.
 
People can apologize for getting mad at a broken clock too, but some of us knew what time it was, ya know what I mean? I thought it was pretty obvious
 
