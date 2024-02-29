Sherdog I.G community.

samuelsoncast

samuelsoncast

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2021
Messages
2,018
Reaction score
3,734
MODS. I've posted this here and hope you might pin it or leave it in heavies: elsewhere has different people who won't otherwise see this. I accept defeat if I'm overly optimistic.

Sherbros.

The Sherdog has been around for a long time. Sadly, some of our Sherbros have passed away in real life and many of you never know each other beyond a username and thread.

I recommend getting to know each other even a tiny bit better.

We already have a starter thread for the shy but courageous:
Post your pic

Perhaps you'd be willing to follow one another on IG (or elsewhere) and make the community more real?


Yours in the Dawg.
Will

**EDIT**
You'll be surprised who people are beyond a username. Of course, we have trolls and jackasses but this Forum has been around forever and it would be sad if people never quite went beyond an opinion of somebody because of their smart-ass replies or lack of rasslin knowledge ;)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

rstringer
How can you be goat when 50% of the MMA community thinks you are a cheat?
12 13 14
Replies
273
Views
6K
rstringer
rstringer

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,738
Messages
55,163,379
Members
174,650
Latest member
jrvakri

Share this page

Back
Top