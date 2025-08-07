Sherdog fighter profiles and flag image/country/city name displayed

On sherdog fighter profiles, which I think are the best in the business, it displays a flag icon of a certain country, and writes a country and city name, in the upper right-hand corner.
For Izzy Adesanya it writes "Nigeria | Lagos" and has a flag of Nigeria. https://www.sherdog.com/fighter/Israel-Adesanya-56374
For Francis Ngannou it writes "Paris | France" and has the French flag. https://www.sherdog.com/fighter/Francis-Ngannou-152341
For Khamzat Chimaev it writes "United Arab Emirates | Dubai" and has what I assume is the UAE flag. https://www.sherdog.com/fighter/Khamzat-Chimaev-280021
For Kamaru Usman it says "United States | Delray Beach, Florida" and has the USA flag. https://www.sherdog.com/fighter/Kamaru-Usman-120691
So I just wonder what this flag and country/city name refers to, because there is no "field" given, it just has a flag, and a country and a city name.
Seems like there is a lot of inconsistency. Izzy was born in Nigeria but generally is considered a Kiwi, Ngannou was born in Cameroon, lived in France for some time, and now lives in the USA. Chimaev was born in Chechnya, Russia, lived in Sweden and now I take it lives in the UAE. Usman was born in Nigeria, now lives in the USA.
