Sherdog fighter profiles and flag image/country/city name displayed

On sherdog fighter profiles, which I think are the best in the business, it displays a flag icon of a certain country, and writes a country and city name, in the upper right-hand corner.

For Izzy Adesanya it writes "Nigeria | Lagos" and has a flag of Nigeria. https://www.sherdog.com/fighter/Israel-Adesanya-56374
For Francis Ngannou it writes "Paris | France" and has the French flag. https://www.sherdog.com/fighter/Francis-Ngannou-152341
For Khamzat Chimaev it writes "United Arab Emirates | Dubai" and has what I assume is the UAE flag. https://www.sherdog.com/fighter/Khamzat-Chimaev-280021
For Kamaru Usman it says "United States | Delray Beach, Florida" and has the USA flag. https://www.sherdog.com/fighter/Kamaru-Usman-120691

So I just wonder what this flag and country/city name refers to, because there is no "field" given, it just has a flag, and a country and a city name.

Seems like there is a lot of inconsistency. Izzy was born in Nigeria but generally is considered a Kiwi, Ngannou was born in Cameroon, lived in France for some time, and now lives in the USA. Chimaev was born in Chechnya, Russia, lived in Sweden and now I take it lives in the UAE. Usman was born in Nigeria, now lives in the USA.
 
I can speak to that.

SD Fight Finder policy has long-since been the following for the Location (city/state/country) of competitors: We default to their birthplace. If a fighter/their team/the major promotion they fight for asks for a change, we gladly change it. In the case of Ngannou and Chimaev, their teams reached out to update them to Paris and Dubai, respectively. As for Usman, it's been Delray Beach since his profile was created in December 2012. For the sake of consistency, I have updated Kamaru to his birthplace, and if that needs to change again, so be it.

Note: the flags automatically match the country we have entered.
 
I can speak to that.

SD Fight Finder policy has long-since been the following for the Location (city/state/country) of competitors: We default to their birthplace. If a fighter/their team/the major promotion they fight for asks for a change, we gladly change it. In the case of Ngannou and Chimaev, their teams reached out to update them to Paris and Dubai, respectively. As for Usman, it's been Delray Beach since his profile was created in December 2012. For the sake of consistency, I have updated Kamaru to his birthplace, and if that needs to change again, so be it.

Note: the flags automatically match the country we have entered.
And you remembered to re-instate the No White Belt Treads policy, Right?
 
In all my years on here, I think this is the first thread I’ve seen that’s directly aimed at the inner workings of fighter profiles and the website itself etc.

Fascinating.
 
