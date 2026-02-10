JayPettryMMA
Yo Sherdogs, we are going to have two editors in town for the UFC Houston event on Feb. 21. You know, the Strickland vs. Hernandez card? I'll post the lineup below.
We are going to attend media day to record interviews on the Sherdog YouTube Channel and ask plenty of questions, and we thought what better than to rep the forums with a few choice questions from y'all.
I ask that you keep your questions clean and relevant, we're not going to ask anything gross/inappropriate/unprofessional.
Do you have something you've always wanted to know from any of the athletes, or possibly from some of the UFC Brass? Here's what you need to do:
Post in this thread the target of your question, and then obviously give us what you would like us to ask them. That's it. We'll handle the rest.
We will pick a few of our favorites and include them in our video interviews that I will personally be filming next week. Yeah, did I miss that part? This Hawaiian-shirted lunatic will be in the building for another UFC show.
UFC Fight Night 267/UFC Houston:
MW: Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez
WW: Geoff Neal vs. Uros Medic
FW: Dan Ige vs. Melquizael Costa
HW: Serghei Spivac vs. Ante Delija
WW: Jacobe Smith vs. TBA
MW: Michel Pereira vs. Zachary Reese
FW: Yadier Del Valle vs. Jordan Leavitt
WBW: Joselyne Edwards vs. Nora Cornolle
FLW: Ode Osbourne vs. Alibi Idiris
WW: Carlos Leal vs. Chidi Njokuani
WFLW: Carli Judice vs. Juliana Miller
FLW: Alden Coria vs. Luis Gurule
WW: Philip Rowe vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani
WW: Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Punahele Soriano
