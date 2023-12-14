Super_Nintendo
1. If it's between Trump and Newsome, who do you vote for and why?
2. What do you think of him as a candidate in general?
3. How would you rate his work in San Fran and California?
3. Who would you vote for between:
a. Newsome vs. Vivek
b. Newsome vs. Haley
c. Newsome vs. Desantis
This is your thread, I'm not gonna give anyone shit here for anything, but please share what you think.
