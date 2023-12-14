I don't have faith in a democrat who leads a state that is so overwhelmingly democrat that they can't lose their job no matter what.



He's not ultimately responsible for SF. SF has its own local politics and California is a huge state geography wise, LA to Oregon is like 12 hours of driving. There has to be accountability at the local level.



I would take DeSantis over Newsome. There are notable policy and decisions on both of them that I'd have issue with, but, running a purple state like Florida successfully is a big win in my book. DeSantis seems to be solutions oriented and populist in the sense that solutions are people driven. I also think that Newsom has really done a bad job pioneering the "weak on crime" California initiative and is on the wrong side of these social issues like pediatric gender swapping surgeries. I do think the progress we've made on marijuana should be a feather in his cap. I think his stance on immigration is irresponsible.



I also have a personal vendetta against Newsom that he mandated vaccines for healthcare workers or you lose your job -- that was unethical and not supported by evidence.



Haley and Viv I'd probably take Newsom.