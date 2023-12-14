Elections Sherdog dems, would you vote for Gavin Newsome?

1. If it's between Trump and Newsome, who do you vote for and why?

2. What do you think of him as a candidate in general?

3. How would you rate his work in San Fran and California?

3. Who would you vote for between:

a. Newsome vs. Vivek

b. Newsome vs. Haley

c. Newsome vs. Desantis


This is your thread, I'm not gonna give anyone shit here for anything, but please share what you think.
 
1. Newsom. Primarily just much better policy positions. Trump's talked about his agenda, and it is extremely regressive (massive upward redistribution of wealth and income), inflationary, and poverty-increasing. I think there's a good chance that millions would lose health insurance. I would assume Newsom would be a normal Democrat, pushing mildly progressive changes. Additionally, the threat posed by Trump's opposition to democracy and constitutional gov't makes him unacceptable even if they had the same policy agenda.

2. I don't generally love Newsom. I think he'll be very weak in a general because his appeal is mostly to educated urban types. And he is personally kind of slimy. I wouldn't be confident in his ability to avoid a major scandal.

3. He was mayor before I moved here. He has been a great governor. Done more than anyone on the most important issue in the state--allowing and encouraging more housing to be built.

3 (2). Newsom over all of those guys. See above, though only Vivek among the three is a serious threat to the sustainability of America as an idea, and he's not as big a threat as Trump.
 
lol, source stats on 'encouraging more housing to be built',
you can't because they aren't real.
he has good taste though, French Laundry food/wine is extraordinary.
www.sfchronicle.com

Newsom campaigned on building 3.5 million homes. He hasn’t gotten even close

Gov. Gavin Newsom campaigned in 2017 on California housing production, but despite some accomplishments, the housing crisis is worse now than when he took office.
www.sfchronicle.com www.sfchronicle.com
 
Yorick said:
lol, source stats on 'encouraging more housing to be built',
you can't because they aren't real.
he has good taste though, French Laundry food/wine is extraordinary.
www.sfchronicle.com

Newsom campaigned on building 3.5 million homes. He hasn’t gotten even close

Gov. Gavin Newsom campaigned in 2017 on California housing production, but despite some accomplishments, the housing crisis is worse now than when he took office.
www.sfchronicle.com www.sfchronicle.com
Quote me if you want me to see your responses, though I'm close to ignoring you so don't abuse it. I would recommend reading all the way down to the first half of the first sentence in your link, champ. :)
 
I don't have faith in a democrat who leads a state that is so overwhelmingly democrat that they can't lose their job no matter what.

He's not ultimately responsible for SF. SF has its own local politics and California is a huge state geography wise, LA to Oregon is like 12 hours of driving. There has to be accountability at the local level.

I would take DeSantis over Newsome. There are notable policy and decisions on both of them that I'd have issue with, but, running a purple state like Florida successfully is a big win in my book. DeSantis seems to be solutions oriented and populist in the sense that solutions are people driven. I also think that Newsom has really done a bad job pioneering the "weak on crime" California initiative and is on the wrong side of these social issues like pediatric gender swapping surgeries. I do think the progress we've made on marijuana should be a feather in his cap. I think his stance on immigration is irresponsible.

I also have a personal vendetta against Newsom that he mandated vaccines for healthcare workers or you lose your job -- that was unethical and not supported by evidence.

Haley and Viv I'd probably take Newsom.
 
Jack V Savage said:
Quote me if you want me to see your responses, though I'm close to ignoring you so don't abuse it. I would recommend reading all the way down to the first half of the first sentence in your link, champ. :)
If I were you, I'd put me on ignore.
I'm a classic contrarian and a general pain in the ass.
Be well, pal.😝
 
Did nothing to clean up San Francisco until China's communist leaders showed up. Locked the state down while he went out and partied during covid. Ran the deficit way up and is now imposing even higher taxes in one of the most heavily taxed states to get that revenue back.

Sounds like the perfect guy to continue failing upward.
 
RoastBeast said:
Did nothing to clean up San Francisco until China's communist leaders showed up. Locked the state down while he went out and partied during covid. Ran the deficit way up and is now imposing even higher taxes in one of the most heavily taxed states to get that revenue back.

Sounds like the perfect guy to continue failing upward.
Agreed. Worst governor since Pete Wilson IMO. Makes the time AHHNOLD was here seem like the glory days.
 
If it was between him and Trump. It's not even a question for me. Trump would never get my vote. He is very good at rallying people that are dumb together. He's no leader and it's a damn shame he was elected.
 
fedorthegoat777 said:
Get RFK Jr back and put Gavin as VP. Solid ticket.

RFK is better than all of them.
RFK is crazy and has nowhere near the experience that you look for in a president and he's from a dynastic and shitty political family. Not really sure what positive reason anyone would have to support him.
 
It's very simple.

If a Republican was truly running on and had already been working to implement Eisenhower's policies and platform I'd proudly vote for them.

Drain the bloat and the lobbying power of the military industrial complex, regulate big businesses instead of deregulating them, support worker's rights, and invest in public STEM education because it will directly impact the future prosperity of the nation.

Teddy Roosevelt would be another Republican I'd vote for, but again it would be on the basis of protecting the environment, funding national parks, regulating big businesses, etc.

I have not seen a post Southern Strategy Republican candidate whose platform appeals to me.


I'm not a fan of Newsom at all, and I'd vote for him in a heartbeat over anyone in that clown car that is Desantis/Vivek/Niki.
 
Oh god could you imagine..... Trump would crush Gavin
I could however see Gavin beating the reast maybe having a VERY tight battle with Desantis
 
Jack V Savage said:
RFK is crazy and has nowhere near the experience that you look for in a president and he's from a dynastic and shitty political family. Not really sure what positive reason anyone would have to support him.
RFK's likeability rating is higher than Trump and Biden put together.

Also JFK is considered by many to be a great president. His face still hangs in many houses in the New England area, especially those with a Catholic Irish background.

Nostalgia is a helluva drug.
 
fedorthegoat777 said:
RFK's likeability rating is higher than Trump and Biden put together.

Also JFK is considered by many to be a great president. His face still hangs in many houses in the New England area, especially those with a Catholic Irish background.

Nostalgia is a helluva drug.
JFK is not RFK. Even if you don't know he was a sleaze or think he was a good president, that's not a reason to vote for his nephew that didn't even know him.
 
They'll vote for whoever they're goddamn well told to vote for.
 
Jack V Savage said:
RFK is crazy and has nowhere near the experience that you look for in a president and he's from a dynastic and shitty political family. Not really sure what positive reason anyone would have to support him.
Yea, he looks like an appealing candidate at first, but the more you learn about him, it becomes evident fairly quickly that he is a loon. The judgement of his family is also accurate IMO. They represented a level of snobbery and power mad condescension reminiscent of Old World Provincial times.
 
Yorick said:
Yea, he looks like an appealing candidate at first, but the more you learn about him, it becomes evident fairly quickly that he is a loon. The judgement of his family is also accurate IMO. They represented a level of snobbery and power mad condescension reminiscent of Old World Provincial times.
And you probably remember P.J. Kennedy.
 
lol at 'remember.' Now you're starting to sound like @lsa . I'm not THAT old, but yes I've heard of him.
 
