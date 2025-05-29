Sherdog cliches

Post the ones you hate te most:

- All Eric Silva 'Jokes'
- Please warn me when posting such violence (after Mike Russow hammerfist of doom)
- ..... arguably won
- ..... is shook
- All sherdoggers are 6ft 5 270 pound 12% bodyfat, 10s banging Alpha Chads

@Ares Black, better now eh :)
 
[person who was once my friend] was never my friend
Jones is a duck
"That's fucking illegal"
[Physically fit fighter] is looking thick, Soild, Tight
Posting a THREAD about a specific TOPIC with the TITLE written like THIS
 
-Sherdog's schizophrenic socialism: "Private company which I personally dislike should share most of its profits with fighters"

-Anyone opposing Dana/UFC is a hero by default; questioning "hero's" motives = Dana/UFC bootlicker

-"You can't judge a fighter because you are not a fighter yourself" type of arguments

-"You can't tell how fighter should fight (strategically or tactically) because you are not a fighter yourself" type of arguments
 
Anyone posts anything about WMMA and we get the same karma farming repetitive jokes and pic requests.

An undefeated fighter losses and they we were never that good.
 
Gooning out over women that are 3/10 to 5.5/10 (at best) because they're fighters

Anyone who doesn't enjoy WMMA is an incel, misogynist, etc.

Wanting things to happen a specific way and melting down when they don't

Hating a perfectly nice and exciting fighter because they are popular, or...

...hating a fighter because of a few annoying fans

"I like this boring fighter because they piss everyone off!" hipsterism

Being offended by anything and everything Jon Jones says and/or does
 
Obsession with Joe Rogan being 5 feet 2
Grapplers are boring, but never watching KB or MT
Close fights being labelled as robberies
Close fights being labelled as dominations
Thinking that not watching the fights but spending time on a UFC forum is something to brag about
The weight bully concept
Shitting on UFC commentators when they are better than those on Fight Pass Leagues, Road to UFC, DWCS
Obsessions over Brandon Schaub, Strickland, Nina Girl, Helwani (not Schmo anymore)
 
