Sherdog cliches

Post the ones you hate te most:
- All Eric Silva 'Jokes'
- Please warn me when posting such violence (after Mike Russow hammerfist of doom)
- ..... arguably won
- ..... is shook
- All sherdoggers are 6ft 5 270 pound 12% bodyfat, 10s banging Alpha Chads
@Ares Black, better now eh
