Sherdog Censorship is Pathetic

UFC is the only big sport where you're not allowed certain opinions or questions.

Just look at Dana...he'll fire reporters or black ball them if the questions aren't to his liking.
 
america-south-park.gif
 
DaleBoca said:
Buddy, you’re lucky this isn’t the 2000’s or early 2010s. The mods were like the gestapo. Your account would’ve been nuked by now. Consider yourself lucky the mods don’t take this too seriously anymore.
Click to expand...
If a UFC fighter came to this forum and admitted drug use they'd be banned for fighter bashing.
 
I've never had a problem with censorship. Just don't try and be the main character by being an asshole to the fighters you watch and you'll be fine.
 
