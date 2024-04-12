Sherdog Ads

Ezekiel 25:17

Ezekiel 25:17

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
May 15, 2016
Messages
7,265
Reaction score
7,408
Wtf. This shit is worse then youtube. I can barely type out a sentence without ads popping up and down.

Anyone else find it utterly annoying and distracting? It's making me wanna stay away from these forums. In fact, its one of the reasons i click away.
 
I keep getting that detergent commercial where it states with “Hey, mamma!” You better have your volume down or people are gonna think you are doing something not right…

PS- Sherdog sold out.
 
