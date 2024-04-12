Sherdog Ads

Ezekiel 25:17
Wtf. This shit is worse then youtube. I can barely type out a sentence without ads popping up and down.
Anyone else find it utterly annoying and distracting? It's making me wanna stay away from these forums. In fact, its one of the reasons i click away.
