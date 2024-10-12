Sherdog AA

So...I know it's not even AA cuz we have sherdog names. But I wanna give this a shot.

God grant me the serenity...etc.

My name is Harry I'm an Alcoholic.

Guys, I just got convicted for my 4th duii. Luckily this time around it's a misdemeanor and I didn't kill anyone, next time who knows?

Besides getting rid of myself, how do I fix this? I've tried eating and sleeping and working out and blah blah blah, nothing works? I like the drink. It runs my life and makes me drunk text and ruin others lives. When I start affecting other people, then we have a problem
 
<{Joewithit}>
 
Find yourself a good sexy woman, someone who you can have great sex with but ideally can't make you come and who annoys the fuck out of you and makes you want to wank into a sock instead...oh , wait...never mind.
 
Maybe this is part of it but I don't think so man, it's deeper
 
embrace the chaos
hit it hard by some for high school kids and start hanging out with them slowly making them into your little homies who will throw their lives away for your approval
stop throwing away bottles when you can just chuck them at the wall
try meth, if that dont stick just keep a steady supply of bolivian marching powder to calm you down, worked for scarface (i never finished the movie but i assume it had a happy ending)
dont fear jail, just a place to kick it with your homies

if none of this sounds appealing then try harder to kick the bottle
 
TS is an alcoholic bet welcher

You did fine sober for a few months but you broke the wagon. You drink every day, you're a terrible poker player and an even worse UFC player. Nothing will change, because you're a lowlife scum. You still drink and drive for crying out loud.

And now you're messing with a druggie gf because you fear being lonely but then kick her to the curb when she's around because it messes with your drinking and playing video games time.

You're miserable, it's all you know you sad bet welching jack off.
 
