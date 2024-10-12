Sherdog AA

Harry Dresden
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Mar 6, 2022
- Messages
- 155
- Reaction score
- 138
So...I know it's not even AA cuz we have sherdog names. But I wanna give this a shot.
God grant me the serenity...etc.
My name is Harry I'm an Alcoholic.
Guys, I just got convicted for my 4th duii. Luckily this time around it's a misdemeanor and I didn't kill anyone, next time who knows?
Besides getting rid of myself, how do I fix this? I've tried eating and sleeping and working out and blah blah blah, nothing works? I like the drink. It runs my life and makes me drunk text and ruin others lives. When I start affecting other people, then we have a problem
