Sherbytes: Industry News Megathread, v.2

AI streamlines game storyboarding + dialogue craft. But will it enrich or cheapen player experience?

  • AI will enrich (help) the game experience.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • AI will cheapen (hurt) the game experience.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    0
Valhoven

Valhoven

Parliament of Will
Staff member
Forum Administrator
Joined
Jun 12, 2016
Messages
21,897
Reaction score
29,334
SBIN.png

Dawgkind,

Welcome to round 2 of our gaming and tech news roundtable.

And thanks to everyone who contributed to making round 1 such a success! *brofist

ref: Round 1 (retired)

––– Posting guidelines –––

Here we throw up sound bites from across the gamerverse as well as on tech trends or innovations big and small.

On industry pillar news from Sony, Microsoft, or Nintendo, use discretion on whether that news is best presented here or rather in the sub's respective dugouts for each.

Game on!
 
Poll added. Want to hear your thoughts.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,523
Messages
55,497,510
Members
174,796
Latest member
Fullmetalharts

Share this page

Back
Top