Sherbytes: Industry News Megathread, v.2

Dawgkind

round 2

––– Posting guidelines –––

Welcome toof our gaming and tech news roundtable.And thanks to everyone who contributed to making round 1 such a success! *brofistref: Round 1 (retired)Here we throw up sound bites from across the gamerverse as well as on tech trends or innovations big and small.On industry pillar news from Sony, Microsoft, or Nintendo, use discretion on whether that news is best presented here or rather in the sub's respective dugouts for each.Game on!