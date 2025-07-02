Sherbros will there be any arguments left that Khamzat Chimaev is one of the best talents to ever step inside the octagon if he finishes DDP in 1st rd

If Khamzat Chimaev goes in there and takes out DDP in the 1st round will there be any arguments left that this is indeed one of the best talents if not the best ever talent to step inside octagon. What makes Khamzat special is how he sees the fight game and how he approaches it and he often makes elite competition look easy that is just the level he is at.



Imagine what kind of monster you have to be to just take DDP out like that. Plus few more title defenses Khamzat Chimaev´s GOATship will be undeniable and most of it will come on the back of how quickly and how he dispatches his opponents.



Nobody does MMA like this, he is an artist