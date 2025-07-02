Sherbros will there be any arguments left that Khamzat Chimaev is one of the best talents to ever step inside the octagon if he finishes DDP in 1st rd

If Khamzat Chimaev goes in there and takes out DDP in the 1st round will there be any arguments left that this is indeed one of the best talents if not the best ever talent to step inside octagon. What makes Khamzat special is how he sees the fight game and how he approaches it and he often makes elite competition look easy that is just the level he is at.

Imagine what kind of monster you have to be to just take DDP out like that. Plus few more title defenses Khamzat Chimaev´s GOATship will be undeniable and most of it will come on the back of how quickly and how he dispatches his opponents.

Nobody does MMA like this, he is an artist
 
don't ask said:
If there's one ability Khamzat has, it's the ability to rise to the top without answering a single question about what he's capable of. I've never seen anything like it before.
Chimaev´s capability is in his technical level and fight IQ where others will take hours to paint one painting he can do it in minutes and in order to understand and appreicate you have to watch him on slowmo to understand what happened.

All his fights are like a crime scene people don´t understand what happened because it went so fast then you have to rewind and watch it on slowmo to analyse what happened
 
The eye test says he's an amazing athelte and fighter. It's all good in theory. We need to see it applied against the highest level in practice.
 
octagonation said:
Chimaev´s capability is in his technical level and fight IQ where others will take hours to paint one painting he can do it in minutes and in order to understand and appreicate you have to watch him on slowmo to understand what happened.

All his fights are like a crime scene people don´t understand what happened because it went so fast then you have to rewind and watch it on slowmo to analyse what happened
This is just silly.
 
His ability to make very good fighters look like regional level cans is pretty special.

He basically handled Whittaker with the same ease as he did Rhys McKee.

He has basically only faced resistance in just 2 out of his 8 UFC-fights, and even in those two he was very close to finishing in round 1.

I think he's up there with Aspinall, Islam, and Ilia in talent-level, because his grappling poses such an extreme finishing threat.
 
The law of sherdog dictates thusly: if he wins he is GOAT, if he loses he was never that good/ a can
 
bobafett said:
The law of sherdog dictates thusly: if he wins he is GOAT, if he loses he was never that good/ a can
If Khamzat squeezes the life out of DDP within a few minutes the hype will be unrelenting. GOAT talks will be had. Khamzat would have strangled Anderson Silva, they'll say.
 
usernamee said:
If he finishes DDP in the 1st round it was because DDP finally got exposed and/or DDP never really fought anyone good. So we still wouldn't know if Khamzat is any good and it's still very likely he's a can.
DDP's faced a murderer's row. I didn't have a high opinion of his "crab fu" style of fighting but he keeps folding his opponents so he deserves respect

I'm looking forward to this fight
 
don't ask said:
If there's one ability Khamzat has, it's the ability to rise to the top without answering a single question about what he's capable of. I've never seen anything like it before.
He was in a complete war with burns.

that should go to Aspinall. His lone win after round 1 was an ancient arlovski. the dq and getting mauled
Om the ground and heel hooked with his deadly English grappling
 
blunttruth said:
On condition that if DDP finishes Khamzat, then we can look back on his (fortunately for him only 3 round) decisions over Burns and Usman as his best accomplishments, on way to being overhyped.
this comment is going to look even funnier after he destroys DDP
 
