Sherbros that play golf.

I'm hitting balls in a driving range and it's really fun. I want to play a 9 hole game but it's quite long 2 hours 40 minutes.
Is having 3 players at least a must? I invited a friend but I'm just worried the conversation may run dry at some point and it becomes awkward. Especially knowing this guy who tends to suddenly clam up.
What's your experience in terms of playing as duos vs more players.
