Sherbros that play golf.

I'm hitting balls in a driving range and it's really fun. I want to play a 9 hole game but it's quite long 2 hours 40 minutes.

Is having 3 players at least a must? I invited a friend but I'm just worried the conversation may run dry at some point and it becomes awkward. Especially knowing this guy who tends to suddenly clam up.

What's your experience in terms of playing as duos vs more players.
 
Been golfing nearly 40 years. If 2 1/2 hours is rough for you maybe golf isnt your game. 18 is usually 4 hours min even on a good public course luke 5 or more on bad courses with mostly hacks.

I love it . Me an buddies play every Saturday morning . I love it n its usually highlight of week .

To be able to play a shitty course with a ton of hacks you just need to be able to hit the ball in air and occasionally straight ish. It won't be an issue for you as most can't play anyway. On the better courses lay off untill you start averaging in the 90s at least you piss everyone off if you play those as a 100+ hack.
 
Bro you didn't answer my question lol. What's your experience like with the numbers of players? Is duo's fine? I don't mind 2 1/2 hours I'm just worried about the other guy. BTW we don't drink I don't know if that's super important for the experience or not.
 
If you like the game what's it matter? Who cares if you show up just you . You join a 2some or 3 some. Be polite and 99/100 you start-up a conversation maybe even make a friend.

But alas this is the texting /social media generation n the art of conversation has gotten lost . But doesn't matter how many just thst you enjoy it.
 
I golf almost every weekend as well. I hate long rounds as well, and will sometimes leave if its too slow. Fun to be out with buddies and drink and play for a couple bucks
 
I will only play with friends for sure, but they basically have zero experience. So I'm thinking we need to be three at least, Just for it not drag.
 
Find a muni course or another course where you can get a round in quicker. My dad and I get 18 holes in under 3 hours easy.
 
I'm a Sherbro, Type A, so I get it, being impatient never works well on golf day. The number of people is irrelevant if you are on a busy course, you do get held up. Most slower folks allow you to play through, if not you can skip that hole, go to another and return later to play it, no big deal. Sometimes you get to throw uppercuts at a froggy, slow, PITA golfer.

Golfing with people of similar skills IMHO is preferable but not a dealbreaker. Some of my best buds can't play at all but are always fun to be around. Beverages are involved, each one, or the group together, figures it out. For a wager, it can even be a buck hole - that way $18 is the most you can lose. Bets are always optional and price per hole is agreed upon before play, just like at any decent brothel. Some side bets ( landing on green on tee off, farthest drive, first one in the trees, first one to lose a ball, making vs missing whoever's putt, who will have to pee - first, or most times, who sees the first squirrel, etc. ) can be anything at all .

Conclusion - NEVER golf with a constantly impatient person. Golf can be fun, or it can totally suck, but NO Shot is ever as easy as Tiger makes them look.
 
I'll do it for work or whatever but I wouldn't say I'm anything to clap for. I only use 5 clubs
 
Take some beer.... and hit up the club house before the back nine and buy more beer
 
-Try to have a foursome if possible. You'll meet nice people if you don't, but it's not the same vibe.

-Start with 9 holes par 3. A round is quick and you work on the most important parts of golf, short game and putting.

-Play super early when you're on a normal course. You don't want to feel the pressure from groups behind you.

-There's no shame in playing a 4-ball better-ball if you guys don't feel you can keep up the pace. It takes off a lot of pressure.

-Practice your short game whenever you can. You can do it in your back yard or at a park. It's all about that feeling.

Let us know how it works out.
 
Thanks bro but what is 9 holes par 3 and 4-ball better-ball
 
Some courses are only 9 holes and all the holes are par 3. A round will take you 80-90 minutes.

4-ball better-ball is when you always choose the best shot. All 4 players drive and you choose the better shot. The 4 players make their 2nd shot from that place and so on. I used to play to play 40-50 rounds a year and got good. Now, I play a round every 2 years so my friends and I play best-ball. You hit a bad shot. No problem. One of your friends hit a good shot. It's golf without pressure.
 
Haven't played golf since like 2005. Before then I would hit up the driving range with my college buddies about 1-2 a week. Then I started trying different courses. I think my first course was a par 3 and then played at bigger courses. I played maybe 10 games at most in my lifetime so it isn't much, but was pretty fun. I hit par on a par 5 hole and par 4 hole once. Granted I sucked overall, but my long game and putting was OK. It was my pitch and chip shots that was all over the place. Would love to get back into it, but with 2 young kids doing multiple sports/extracurricular activities it would be difficult.
 
