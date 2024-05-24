Sherbros Legacy of Stipe Miocic

So, I'm gonna be honest, I never been high on Miocic ever. When I saw him get ktfo by Struve of all people, maybe that left a lasting impression on me idk.



I don't think Stipe ever got much love from Sherdog. He never had an aura like Fedor, he wasn't as dangerous as Crocop, he wasn't as slick on the ground like Nog, he wasn't as good of a heavy wrestler like Cain, his boxing wasn't as good as JDS, and so on.



He doesn't fight pretty, his wrestling doesn't look that special, his footwork slow, he doesn't seem to really have that 'it' factor as an elite fighter.



What he did however was he fought the best UFC has to offer mostly of his era, and he beat them all. At least once.



I never thought there would come a day that I would ever make a pro-Stipe thread, but here it is.



I think Stipe has what it takes to beat Jones. Jones looks like he got shook by Ngannou, who I think would've sent his head to the deepest shadow realm. Jones might be the most talented fighter of all time, but in my opinion he hasn't looked good in years. I still think the fact Jones looked so good against Gane was the fact that Gane's grappling is that much of a dogshit, not that Jones is still in his prime. Stipe never showed much decline relatively speaking in my opinion.



I see Jones worship going on around here. I never care for cheaters myself. You can say what you want about Stipe, but the man beat them all, and he did it the right way. I think Jones think Stipe is an easy fight. I think Stipe will knock his ass out.



What would be Stipe's legacy on Sherdog if he wins?