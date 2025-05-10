Sherbros I need help getting my 10 year old into watching documentaries

This might be a short one but some of you dads might be sympathetic to this.



Id like my kid to start watching informative stuff that might light a bulb in his head instead of all these crappy video game shows on YT.



Do some of you guys know of maybe introductory documentaries that might be good for a kid? He likes war stuff but I kinda want to stay away from that for now, especially gory ones (I did let him watch Saving Private Ryan so he's been shook before). Nature docs haven't quite taken him the way I would've thought, The Blue Planet/Attenboroughs and such.



There have to be these panacea type docs out there that are able to keep a young kids attention so Im hoping to hear about em here.



TY