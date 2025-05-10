Sherbros I need help getting my 10 year old into watching documentaries

BluntForceTrama

BluntForceTrama

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Feb 2, 2008
Messages
13,240
Reaction score
9,126
This might be a short one but some of you dads might be sympathetic to this.

Id like my kid to start watching informative stuff that might light a bulb in his head instead of all these crappy video game shows on YT.

Do some of you guys know of maybe introductory documentaries that might be good for a kid? He likes war stuff but I kinda want to stay away from that for now, especially gory ones (I did let him watch Saving Private Ryan so he's been shook before). Nature docs haven't quite taken him the way I would've thought, The Blue Planet/Attenboroughs and such.

There have to be these panacea type docs out there that are able to keep a young kids attention so Im hoping to hear about em here.

TY
 
Starve him of electronics for three days. Go cold turkey digital blackout. He'll watch anything you put in front of him at that point.

Personally I like the Animal Planet stuff.
 
What is your son into? There's probably a documentary about it. The key would be to mask it as wanting to watch "movies" about things he likes, but you're really planting the seed for the tree you wish to grow.

My own seed was planted when I was about his age, and my dad took me to an IMAX theater (a real one) and we saw a space doc narrated by Leonard Nimoy. If that kind of thing is available to you, might be something cool you guys can go do while also trying to help him find interest in docs.
 
If they have a cellphone and social media you have to ween em off of the dopamine addictions then introduce books and then film and documentaries come easily. Not an easy task no matter how ya go about it. Good luck man.
 
That's all what my son watched growing up. Even went as far as listening to Sabaton. Now he just hates commies.
 
That’s all very helpful input, gents especially the weening off electronics. Thats totally spot on about the dopamine

But if anyone knows of panacea all time killer docs especially one made recently that’d be killer to know about

He’s into the 49errs. I tried to take him fishing a couple times bc that’s a passion of mine but it didn’t really take. I’d really like him to watch something about coding since I think he might be great in computer science possibly but that whole space is pretty dry. Like all other kids his age keeping their attention is difficult sometimes

This whole thing was a shot in the dark but thanks for this and in advance Just wondering if some might know of awesome docs by name.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RockyLockridge
How do I get my 10 year old brother into UFC/MMA?
4 5 6
Replies
109
Views
2K
usernamee
usernamee
W
Getting rubbish off my chest.
2
Replies
22
Views
589
kimocomplex
kimocomplex

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,265
Messages
57,275,407
Members
175,618
Latest member
itsallgoodkimura

Share this page

Back
Top