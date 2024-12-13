Sheikh of Bahrain's 100k Squat Challenge

NoSmilez
How far can you guys go? Personally I think this must be fake weights. I don't think I make it out of 100kg 25 reps. The squats are a bit high but it's a lot of volume with no real rest.
The Challenge
60kg / 30reps / 30sec rest
100kg / 25reps / 30sec rest
140kg / 20reps/ 30sec rest
180kg / 15reps/ 30sec rest
220kg / 10reps/ 30sec rest
220kg / 10reps/ 30sec rest
180kg / 15reps/ 20sec rest
140kg / 20reps/ 20sec rest
100kg / 25reps/ 20sec rest
60kg / 30reps/ 20sec rest
Here are the rules
- Challengers of all nationalities are welcome.
- The challenge must be completed in Spartan Fitness Bahrain
- The first who completes the challenge with Supervision in Spartan Fitness Will get 100,000 USD, the challenge is open until the first person completes it!
- You must register beforehand to attempt the squat challenge and sign the liability-waiver.
- All challenges will be video recorded by spartan fitness.
- A good squat is a squat where knee joint is 90 degrees or lower.
- If you fail to reach proper depth in the squat (minimum 90 degrees angle) the repetition will not count & the referee will notify you to repeat.
- If you Fail at any point and you need assistance to complete a squat, you will be disqualified.
- You must lift the bar before the rest period finishes. If you fail to lift the bar before the rest period finishes, you will be disqualified.
- Consuming any beverage during the rest period is allowed.
- Upon completion of the squat challenge, The jury will confirm the final results upon review of the video recording.
- Belt
- Bucket to puke
A Squat suit, knee pads, and knee wraps are not allowed.
His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa has completed the challenge!