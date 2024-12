Sheikh of Bahrain's 100k Squat Challenge

Challengers of all nationalities are welcome.

The challenge must be completed in Spartan Fitness Bahrain

The first who completes the challenge with Supervision in Spartan Fitness Will get 100,000 USD, the challenge is open until the first person completes it!

You must register beforehand to attempt the squat challenge and sign the liability-waiver.

⁠All challenges will be video recorded by spartan fitness.

A good squat is a squat where knee joint is 90 degrees or lower.

If you fail to reach proper depth in the squat (minimum 90 degrees angle) the repetition will not count & the referee will notify you to repeat.

If you Fail at any point and you need assistance to complete a squat, you will be disqualified.

You must lift the bar before the rest period finishes. If you fail to lift the bar before the rest period finishes, you will be disqualified.

Consuming any beverage during the rest period is allowed.

Upon completion of the squat challenge, The jury will confirm the final results upon review of the video recording.

Belt

Bucket to puke

How far can you guys go? Personally I think this must be fake weights. I don't think I make it out of 100kg 25 reps. The squats are a bit high but it's a lot of volume with no real rest.The Challenge60kg / 30reps / 30sec rest100kg / 25reps / 30sec rest140kg / 20reps/ 30sec rest180kg / 15reps/ 30sec rest220kg / 10reps/ 30sec rest220kg / 10reps/ 30sec rest180kg / 15reps/ 20sec rest140kg / 20reps/ 20sec rest100kg / 25reps/ 20sec rest60kg / 30reps/ 20sec rest