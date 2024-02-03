Sheeraz vs Liam Williams Feb.10th ESPN+

Sheeraz is ridiculously tall for a MW. He must have hollow legs to make weight. All seemed unusually cordial, maybe Williams is calming down a bit in his old age!
This is the fight where we find out how good hamzah really is. i think he’ll win either way but the manor of victory will be telling. As much as I love Liam Williams he just isn’t quite world level. A gatekeeper for the top 10 level fighter and very dangerous if he taken lightly. Too good for domestic/European level, not good enough to win a title