Sheeraz vs Liam Williams Feb.10th ESPN+

I really like this fight. Always enjoy watching Liam Williams fight, win or lose. Think he’ll get beat here but a very live underdog (I assume he’s the underdog)
 
Sheeraz is ridiculously tall for a MW. He must have hollow legs to make weight. All seemed unusually cordial, maybe Williams is calming down a bit in his old age!

This is the fight where we find out how good hamzah really is. i think he’ll win either way but the manor of victory will be telling. As much as I love Liam Williams he just isn’t quite world level. A gatekeeper for the top 10 level fighter and very dangerous if he taken lightly. Too good for domestic/European level, not good enough to win a title
 
