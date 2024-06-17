She says...just leave, in a tone which rang across the hall like a shotgun blast to the ears.

I tried to explain myself, but she just turned around and walked.

I talked through the door for some time, but to no avail...I wish she would hear me.



Maybe I don't deserve to be heard...no, I definitely don't deserve to be heard by her or anyone else for that matter.

I take my coat and go.

Walking the streets with nowhere to turn, watching the cars go by in what seems like slow motion...they never speed up.



I'm starting to think they can read my thoughts, hear my heart pumping in the back of my throat.



They know.



I start wondering what she's doing so I call...she let's it ring through to her voicemail.

I leave a message, a sad sack message of Im sorries and shit has gotten away from me, but I still love her...Im such a bitch.

I've broken something that I can't fix.



I have broken cupid arrow, the only one that I'll ever get.

I turn onto the next street and theres more of nothing, I felt like holes have been punch in my chest and I can't shake the feeling...of the end.



Crossing the bridge and my heart doesn't exist, my breathing is as calm as it has ever been.

I put my hand on the rail, and put my head down to wait for an answer.

I know I will never be able to make up for what I've done...I grasp the rail harder.



I feel broken enough to...but I dont.





~SL