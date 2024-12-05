Shavkat's record

L0ki
Apparently, he was fighting both as an amateur and as a pro, yes?
His first amateur fight at 2013, his first pro fight is listed as 2014, and he intermixes them from there.
I thought once you were pro, that's it...you're pro.
Would you then count his losses as pro losses since he was technically already professional by them?
Here's the guy who beat him twice: https://www.sherdog.com/fighter/Gadzhimurad-Khiramagomedov-186927
He was undefeated at 13-0 after his second win over Shavkat but lost his next fight.