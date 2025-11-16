Shavkat vs Morales - who wins?

I was stunned how easy Morales made it look in taking out Brady. That was pretty much one way traffic for as long as the fight lasted. I remember Brady landing one shot of consequence, and aside from that, Morales ran him over which was impressive given that Brady is an excellent fighter with an all-around game. That 79" reach is insane at 170.

Morales looks super talented, and it got me wondering how he would fare against Shavkat, assuming he heals from injury well.

I would have said Shavkat before this fight, but now I dunno.
 
Feed morales to the belt. He'll make quick work of islamb chin. Though the better question is will islamb run away after that fight like we always knew he would.
 
TheStruggler said:
Feed morales to the belt. He'll make quick work of islamb chin. Though the better question is will islamb run away after that fight like we always knew he would.
Click to expand...
Yes, the man who moved up a weight class with a 15 lb. difference and who just won the title is known for running from a fight. That’s exactly it.
 
So many interesting fights at Welterweight now.

Division is very exciting when many intriguing matchups.
 
JoeRowe said:
Fuuuck that. Shavkat & Morales have already earned title shots, while Garry is 1 win away from earning one himself.

WW is way to logjammed to be doing silly shit like Usman or Ilia. Islam needs to vacate or defend vs a real WW contender.
Click to expand...
Honestly... It has to be Usman. They showed him like 5 times during and after the main event last night like he's the #1 contender.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Honestly... It has to be Usman. They showed him like 5 times during and after the main event last night like he's the #1 contender.
Click to expand...
That was before Prates & Morales showed out. I think the fact that Islam didnt call him out, and Usman just tweeted out a congrats to Islam without calling for the fight, shows that they(Ali) both realize Usman is no longer in play.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Islam wants the White House fight... so it'll be either Top or Usman.
Click to expand...


Im really not too sure if a Muslim champion and his entourage would be a very good fit for the White House, especially when it's a MAGA White House with Trump as President......I almost guarantee he doesn't get that slot, haha.
 
