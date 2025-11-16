Shavkat vs Morales - who wins?

taugrim
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- May 28, 2011
- Messages
- 1,614
- Reaction score
- 1,545
I was stunned how easy Morales made it look in taking out Brady. That was pretty much one way traffic for as long as the fight lasted. I remember Brady landing one shot of consequence, and aside from that, Morales ran him over which was impressive given that Brady is an excellent fighter with an all-around game. That 79" reach is insane at 170.
Morales looks super talented, and it got me wondering how he would fare against Shavkat, assuming he heals from injury well.
I would have said Shavkat before this fight, but now I dunno.
