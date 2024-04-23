Shavkat vs JDM

Shavkat vs JDM, #1 contender fight... UFC 305 co-main in Australia this August, make it happen Dana!

drop-the-mic-mic-drop.gif
 
Great fight!! JDM will hit him, but I don't know if he's got the power to keep Shavkat off him with the pressure and off the cage/clinch where he's most effective.
 
Shavkat finishes him and is never really threatened... JDM needs another convincing fight or two IMO...
 
I would like to see this fight. JDM is on a impressive run, but I have a feeling him finishing Burns is also a product of Burns being on the decline. Burns is 37 yrs old, no one other than Tyron has ever won a UFC WW title fight while being 35 & older. Once he beat Maia, who was even older than him. The other time was vs Till, who immediately lost 4 of his next 5 (5 of 6 including the loss to Tyron)
 
Very tough fight for JDM (or anyone) against Shavkat, but Jack has got great strikes and good power so he’s definitely got a good chance
 
Could be fight of the year, either guy could get it. A lot closer than some people think.
 
Hank Grill said:
Is this a post from the future when JDM actually did something worthy of even being finished by Shavkhat?
When he beat a higher ranked fighter than Shakhat has I imagine.

It's not like Shavkat's resume is sizzling with big wins by comparison
 
