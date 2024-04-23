Shavkat vs JDM

I would like to see this fight. JDM is on a impressive run, but I have a feeling him finishing Burns is also a product of Burns being on the decline. Burns is 37 yrs old, no one other than Tyron has ever won a UFC WW title fight while being 35 & older. Once he beat Maia, who was even older than him. The other time was vs Till, who immediately lost 4 of his next 5 (5 of 6 including the loss to Tyron)