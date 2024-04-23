Shavkat vs JDM

Is this a post from the future when JDM actually did something worthy of even being finished by Shavkhat?
uhh he just beat burns with a finish?Is this a post from the future when JDM actually did something worthy of even being finished by Shavkhat?
uhh he just beat burns with a finish?
I think Neal is better than Burns at this point TBH
By far. I still think Shakvat has been overall more impressive, but I'm not taking anything away from JDM who is absolutely on fire.
When he beat a higher ranked fighter than Shakhat has I imagine.Is this a post from the future when JDM actually did something worthy of even being finished by Shavkhat?